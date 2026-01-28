Focus Sets Andrew Scott D-Day Drama ‘Pressure’ for May Release

Focus Features has set StudioCanal/Working Title’s upcoming WWII drama “Pressure,” based around the leadup to D-Day, for release on May 29.

Directed by Anthony Maras and based off of the 2014 play by David Haig., the film follows the fateful 72 hours leading up to the fateful launch of Operation Overlord on June 6, 1944.

Looking to ensure that the risky invasion of Nazi-occupied Normandy has the best chance of success, General Dwight D. Eisenhower calls upon British Captain James Stagg to advise on the best date to launch the invasion given the unpredictable and dangerous weather that can appear in the English Channel.

When Stagg’s weather forecast for June 5, the initial launch date, suggests that the invasion should be postponed by one day, Stagg must grapple with whether he is confident enough in his meteorologic findings to convince Eisenhower to change the Allies’ plans, with the fate of the war against the Nazis hanging in the balance.

Andrew Scott, Brendan Fraser, Kerry Condon, Chris Messina and Damian Lewis are set to star in the film, which Maras and Haig co-wrote. Working Title’s Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Lucas Webb produced, with Cass Marks and StudioCanal’s Anna Marsh, Ron Halpern, and Joe Naftalin as Executive Producers.

Focus will handle domestic release of “Pressure,” which will arrive one week before the 82nd anniversary of D-Day and the annual day of remembrance. Universal is handling overseas release in select territories, with StudioCanal handling release in UK, France, Germany, Benelux, Poland, Australia and New Zealand along with worldwide sales .