Francis Ford Coppola Shares Rare On-Set Footage of Robin Williams for ‘Jack’ 30th Anniversary

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Francis Ford Coppola shared never-before-seen footage of Robin Williams on the set of “Jack” in honor of the film’s 30th anniversary on Aug. 9.

“I loved making ‘Jack’ and thought it was imaginative and unusual, despite the fact that the theme had been dealt with perfectly in ‘Big’ by Penny Marshall. And the ending of ‘Jack’ is very touching,” Coppola shared Thursday in a joint Instagram post alongside his American Zoetrope production company.

“Robin Williams plays Jack, a 10-year-old boy in a 40-year-old’s body,” the director continued. “In this rehearsal clip with Adam Zolotin, the two adlib their way playfully through song, with the young Louis coercing his nervous friend to pretend to be the principal so that he won’t get in trouble with his mother.”

Watch the clip below.

In the clip, Williams and Zolotin joyfully clasp hands as they goof around and sing.

Zolotin played Louis Durante, the son of Fran Drescher’s Dolores Durante and Jack’s best friend. The role helped launch Zolotin’s career. The film came out in 1996, a banner year for Williams, who appeared in “The Birdcage,” “The Truth About Cats & Dogs,” “Aladdin and the King of Thieves,” “The Secret Agent” and “Hamlet.”

Comments on the post were filled with touching tributes to the impact the film and Williams had on audiences.

“I have the ending speech framed in my apartment,” one user wrote. “This was the first movie my dad and I rented together at blockbuster. It was my introduction to Mr. Williams and it was this movie that made me want to be in the entertainment world.”

“He really was just a big theater kid at heart,” another said, while a third added, “Thank you. I needed a smile today and Robin Williams always brings a smile to my face.”

Critics were largely unimpressed with “Jack” when it was released in 1996, with many arguing that the film’s sentimental premise was undermined by its uneven tone. Williams received some praise for his performance as a 10-year-old boy trapped in a 40-year-old man’s body. Despite the mixed-to-negative reviews, “Jack” performed reasonably well at the box office and has maintained a nostalgic appeal among Williams fans.