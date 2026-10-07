Frank Mancuso Sr., Pioneering CEO of Paramount Pictures and MGM, Dies at 93

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Frank G. Mancuso, Sr., the renowned film executive who headed not one but two major Hollywood studios—passed away on Oct. 1 at his home in Los Angeles, from complications of cancer, according to a family spokesperson. He was 93 years old.

Mancuso, whose expertise spanned sales, marketing and distribution, served as chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures from 1984 to 1991, during which he oversaw the release of blockbusters “Top Gun,” “Fatal Attraction,” “The Untouchables,” “Coming to America” and “Ghost.” From 1993 to 1999, he headed Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), helping rebuild its film and television operations and acquiring Orion Pictures and PolyGram Filmed Entertainment. Throughout his 45-year career, Mancuso’s affable demeanor earned him the nickname “Gentleman Frank.” He knew the names of colleagues at every level, from the mailroom to the executive floor, and fostered a family-like atmosphere at the studios.

“When God created Frank Mancuso Sr., he broke the mold,” said Andy Garcia. “This is not just a saying but the absolute truth. Mr. Mancuso will forever be a beacon of class in our industry, the greatest example of warmth, integrity and generosity. I had the blessing of his friendship, support and guidance. I will miss him deeply and will continue to be inspired by his example. Rest in peace, ‘Pops.’”

Born July 25, 1933, the only child of George, a postal worker, and Mary (Scott), a homemaker, Frank George Mancuso took a part-time job in high school as an usher at the Lafayette Theater in Buffalo, where he rose to assist with daily operations and programming for live events and screenings. He married Frances (Fay) Susan Mauro, a fellow Buffalo native and childhood sweetheart, in 1957.

Mancuso joined Paramount Pictures in 1962 as a sales executive in the company’s Buffalo branch and ascended through the ranks over the next two decades, relocating to Toronto, New York City and finally Los Angeles. His acumen for promotion, particularly in international markets, helped drive the commercial success of box-office smashes such as “Saturday Night Fever” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

Mancuso served as a governor of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 1986 and as its secretary in 1992, as well as chairman of the Motion Picture and Television Fund corporate board from 2003 to 2010. He was honored with a star on the Italian Walk of Fame in Toronto in 2010 and received the National Italian American Foundation’s Jack Valenti Institute Award in 2011.

Despite his professional success, Mancuso cited his family as his proudest achievement. He is survived by Fay Mancuso, his wife of almost 70 years; son Frank Mancuso Jr., a producer; daughter Maria Mancuso, a designer; daughter-in-law Kimberly Mancuso; grandchildren Noah Gersh, Emma Louise Ray, Giovanni Mancuso, Greta Harlan Gersh, Mila Rae Mancuso and James Lily Frances Gersh; grandson-in-law Eric David Ray; and great-granddaughter Lucca Frances Ray.