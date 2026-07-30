Comics Icon Frank Miller Seals ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ With Stamp of Approval: ‘Dream Come True’

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While it’s earned plenty of praise in its release week, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” got a particularly energizing stamp of approval from comics legend Frank Miller on Thursday, who after attending the world premiere heralded star Tom Holland as his favorite Spider-Man ever and “Brand New Day” as a “dream come true” for fans.

The legendary comic book creator’s highest praise came in saying director Destin Daniel Cretton’s first installment with the franchise was the first of the many Spider-Man films to feel the most like Steve Ditko – the hero’s less mentioned co-creator alongside Stan Lee.

“The most Ditko movie yet and with my Hand in it for all to celebrate,” Miller said. “This fan’s dream come true. Tom Holland is my forever Spider-Man as romantic as he is heroic. Congratulations to Destin and the whole team.”

Read the full post from Miller below:

Miller has penned his fair share of iconic superhero comics for Marvel, DC and independent outlets. He is best known for writing The Dark Knight Returns and Batman Year One for DC. On the Marvel end, his Daredevil run is considered the stuff of legend. He also wrote both Sin City and 300 which received their own film adaptations.

He is not the only comic book writer who had nothing but praise for the film. J. Michael Straczynski – who had a long run writing the wall crawler, including some stories that directly influenced “Brand New Day” – thought the film had the most authentic moments for Holland’s Peter Parker.

To be clear I've enjoyed all the Spider-Man movies. But for my money, this latest iteration feels most authentically Peter, and Spider-Man. So many comic movies have fallen into MacGuffin plots, looking for the code, the stone, the box, the sword…this one is all about what — — J. Michael Straczynski (@straczynski) July 30, 2026

“To be clear I’ve enjoyed all the Spider-Man movies. But for my money, this latest iteration feels most authentically Peter, and Spider-Man,” Straczynski said. “So many comic movies have fallen into MacGuffin plots, looking for the code, the stone, the box, the sword … This one is all about what William Faulkner called ‘the human heart in conflict with itself.’ It’s a very human story, emotional without being slow or dull or self-indulgent. It feels like stepping into a really good Spidey comic. Well done to all concerned (and even those unconcerned).”

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” is currently certified fresh at Rotten Tomatoes with 91% positive reviews. It releases in theaters on Friday.