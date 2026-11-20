Guillermo del Toro has debunked rumors that he’s working on Star Wars or Marvel projects.

The prolific director took to X on Thursday to deny he’s involved with either juggernaut franchise.

“I am not in talks with any Star Wars, Marvel properties in any capacity. At all,” del Toro wrote. “I am involved in writing a screenplay, prepping my stop motion movie at Shadwomachine [sic], producing a few things for others and that’s it.”

Just some facts (some will take this denial as confirmation, I know) I am not in talks with any Star Wars, Marvel properties in any capacity. At all. I am involved in writing a screenplay, prepping my stop motion movie at Shadwomachine, producing a few things for others and… — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) November 19, 2026

ShadowMachine is the American animation studio that del Toro collaborated on for his award-winning “Pinocchio” and the upcoming “The Buried Giant” adaptation for Netflix, presumably the “stop motion movie” he referred to in his post.

Del Toro later clarified that he and collaborator David S. Goyer wrote a script and developed art for a Star Wars film called, “The Rise and Fall of Jabba the Hutt,” based around the slug-like crime lord first introduced in 1983’s “Return of the Jedi.”

Goyer and I did write the script and I even developed some art and sculptures… The Rise and Fall of Jabba the Hutt, it was called… https://t.co/jQ4K8GanID — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) November 20, 2026

The sci-fi film was not greenlit by Lucasfilm. Rotta the Hutt, the son of Jabba, was featured in the recent “The Mandalorian and Grogu” feature film starring Pedro Pascal.

The next Star Wars movie will be Shawn Levy’s “Star Wars: Starfighter” starring Ryan Gosling. It’s slated to be released in May 2027.

The next Marvel Cinematic Universe film will be December’s highly anticipated “Avengers: Doomsday.”

Del Toro directed “Blade II” in 2002 starring Wesley Snipes as the vampire hunter. While based upon a Marvel Comics character, the film was distributed by New Line Cinema. Goyer served as a writer for the horror action flick.

The Mexican director is no stranger to comic book and sci-fi content, having directed “Hellboy” and “Hellboy II: The Golden Army” — based off the Dark Horse Comic book character — and the original action mecha film “Pacific Rim” in 2013.

Del Toro won the Academy Award for Best Picture and Best Director for 2017’s “The Shape of Water” and Best Animated Feature in 2022 for the aforementioned “Pinocchio.”