Halle Berry reflected on one of the “greatest” days she had on set filming the “X-Men” franchise: The day she went off on director Bryan Singer.

The Oscar-winning actress opened up about the moment while chatting with Entertainment Weekly for her new thriller “Crime 101,” in which she stars as a woman challenged with navigating a discriminatory workplace.

When asked if she has ever stood up to a person at work, she recalled a run-in with Singer.

“Oh, yes. Oh, yeah. Oh, yes. A really famous one, when I got to tell Bryan Singer just where to go and how to get there on the set of ‘X-Men’ one day,” Berry said.

Singer’s alleged problematic on-set behavior has been noted by several Hollywood notables, including fellow “X-Men” stars Alan Cumming and Hugh Jackman.

Berry explained that all of her colleagues condemned Singer’s actions, but were confident in Berry being the one to tell Singer off.

“Everybody was mad, but they all said to me, ‘Halle, you go tell ’em,’ because they knew I would,” she explained, adding, “It’s one of the greatest days on a set, telling someone who was wronging the entire crew, the entire cast, exactly where to go. And then I got on a plane and flew home with my X-Men suit on.”

She added: “I’m sorry, that guy deserved it.”

On-set quarrels are not the only dagger to Singer’s reputation in recent years. As detailed in The Atlantic in 2019, the franchise director of “X-Men,” “X2: X-Men United,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past” and “X-Men: Apocalypse” has been accused of sexual misconduct by a number of young men, some of whom were underage at the time of the alleged offenses. Singer has consistently denied any wrongdoing or criminal behavior.



