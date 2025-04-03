‘Crime 101’: Halle Berry Locks Horns With Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo in Amazon Crime Thriller

Oscar winner Halle Berry is set to team up with “Avengers” stars Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo in Amazon MGM’s upcoming crime thriller “Crime 101.” Hemsworth and Berry took the CinemaCon main stage with the film’s director.

In the first trailer shown at CinemaCon on Wednesday, we see Berry play an exhausted insurance broker looking for a way out before the system grinds her down. She may need to be careful what she wishes for, as she gets ensnared in a multi-million dollar heist run by a master jewel thief named Davis, played by Hemsworth.

Meanwhile, Ruffalo plays Lou, an LAPD detective who is haunted by unfinished business and is closing in fast on Davis. The trio collide as the heist unfolds, and soon their lives, as well as millions in diamonds, are on the line.

The film takes place in Los Angeles where $3 million in stones is up for grabs. 219 robberies occurred in the last four years.

“This is all the same guy,” Ruffalo says. Hemsworth makes Berry makes a proposition. An $11 million heist is being planned. Ruffalo gets into the back of a car driven by Hemsworth’s character.

“You ever seen ‘The Thomas Crown Affair?” Ruffalo says. “There is a high class thief in it.” Hemsworth eyeballs Ruffalo through the rear view mirror.

“Crime 101” is set for release next year, with an exact date to be determined.