You can typically sniff out a film whose only purpose is to rake in the holiday dough. At first glance, “Hexed” looks to be one such movie. From the outside, it appears as a paint-by-numbers crowd pleaser that’s fit for all ages but has very little to say culturally. The film is fit for all ages, but it turns out that writers Jared Bush, Dana Ledoux Miller and Josie Trinidad had plenty to say with Disney’s Thanksgiving offering.

Co-directed by Jason Hand and Fawn Veerasunthorn, “Hexed” follows the impossible relationship between the rebellious Billie (Hailee Steinfeld) and her uptight mother Alice (Rashida Jones). This isn’t a new dynamic for film, particularly those centered around teen girls. What is new is that “Hexed” doesn’t just have a meaningful explanation for Alice’s behavior, but a nuanced take on classism and generational trauma to go along with it.

The film’s already-sturdy emotional sensibilities are bolstered by strong performances from Steinfeld, Jones and Jodie Foster as the nefarious Queen Celeste, but it’s Walton Goggins who steals the show as Beef Roger Crummchuk. The familiar humor and his delivery do a lot to carry you through the more rote mother/daughter sniping in the first act and a half. Bucket — a silent, sentient day-old cauldron who clumsily does its best to protect Billie after she falls into the witch-filled land of Hexe — helps keep things fun in its own right, too.

A great kids movie requires a level of sneakiness, which is something that “Hexed” has in spades. For the kiddos, it’s a fun, funny witch movie packed to the gills with girl power needle drops all while featuring three generations of witches trying to figure it all out. There’s a side of spoon-feedable classism that makes it easy for the youngsters to understand the threat that all magic users may face, to boot. For their chaperones, though, there are two seemingly small aspects of the film that take it from a passably pretty, but forgettable, Thanksgiving outing to keep the kids busy and elevate it to something special.

It sounds silly celebrating a witch-centric movie for being surprisingly feminine, but when it’s a Disney flick it does actually become noteworthy that a crow gets its beak stuck in a breast pump and the protagonist throws tampons at her principal. The bar’s too low to limbo there, sure, but it was a refreshing bit of normalization from the House of Mouse all the same.

Finally, the most effective spell in “Hexed” is its refusal to excuse away familial abuse. We see film after film after film justify the mistreatment of minors with some version of “they’re family,” implying that such a thing gives an adult the right to harm their children. This is especially true in stories centering on generational trauma, but “Hexed” refuses to give the dated rationalization any oxygen. The normalization of feminine products is strong for a Disney film. The decision to break a generational curse by refusing to offer the offending generation the air to feed their fire is noteworthy regardless of the studio (but, yes, particularly surprising for a Disney property).

The animation is nothing to write home about, but it’s not poorly done by any stretch of the imagination. If anything, it’s remarkable in that department due to palette choices rather than “Hexed” having its own unique look or feel. If Anna or Elsa from “Frozen” walked into Hexe, there wouldn’t be a frame of them that felt out of place. This will not bother the film’s intended audience, and there are plenty of visually appealing costumes to ooh and ahh over.

Ultimately, intention is essential for any spell, and “Hexed” has that in spades. This is a film that is boldly sure of its own identity, and refuses to be anything other than blissfully witchy and womanly. The girl power aspects never extend into girl-bossery, and the film offers not just exciting normals that should be discussed more often in young adult media, but an ending that, while the logical conclusion of the story, also goes against traditional Disney norms and the standard teen movie tropes.

“Hexed” finds itself in theaters on Nov. 25.