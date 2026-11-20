Thirty-four years after the last “Home Alone” movie with Macaulay Culkin was released, a sequel is currently in the works at 20th Century Studios and Disney with Culkin, The Wrap has learned.

Point Grey‘s Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg writing and producing the project. The duo have a prior commitment at Universal, and they have to finish prepping their original horror project which they also plan to direct.

According to Puck, which first reported the news, Culkin met over the summer with 20th Century Studios Chief David Greenbaum and has been receptive to returning to the franchise, being a father of two young sons.

In “Home Alone,” which was released in 1990, the John Hughes classic follows 8-year-old Kevin McCallister (Culkin) abandoned at home as his family forgets him on their way to a Christmas vacation. Culkin broke into stardom as Kevin, warding off home invaders. “Home Alone” was nominated for two Oscars and grossed $477.1 million worldwide.

“Home Alone 2” was released in 1992 and grossed $358,994,850 worldwide. It also features a seven second cameo from Donald Trump.

Director Chris Columbus called Trump’s cameo in “Home Alone 2” a curse and joked that if he cut the scene now, Trump would probably have him deported.

The director told the Chronicle that the moment in which the real estate tycoon gives directions to lost tyke Macaulay Culkin at the Plaza Hotel is “an albatross” and that he wishes “it was gone.”

“I can’t cut it,” he told the San Francisco paper. “If I cut it, I’ll probably be sent out of the country. I’ll be considered sort of not fit to live in the United States, so I’ll have to go back to Italy or something,” he said.

A rep for 20th Century Studios did not respond to The Wrap’s request for comment.