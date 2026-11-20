Lionsgate’s “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” is on its way to a big weekend, as the second prequel in the studio’s biggest franchise has earned $21 million from Thursday previews and early access screenings.
That’s more than triple the $5.75 million in previews made by the first “Hunger Games” prequel, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” in November 2023. While that film went on to a $44.6 million opening weekend, “Sunrise on the Reaping” is set to become Lionsgate’s first $100 million opening since the $102 million launch of the last film in the original “Hunger Games” series, “Mockingjay — Part 2.”
Given how fan-driven this film is as a prequel to a 2010s blockbuster series, it’s possible that “Sunrise on the Reaping” will be a frontloaded title that will see sharp weekend declines after the Thanksgiving period, keeping it from reaching the box office heights of Lionsgate’s earlier 2026 hit “Michael” despite beating its $97 million launch.
But a $200 million-plus domestic run is still very much within reach, topping the $166 million of “Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” and demonstrating why Lionsgate has worked with “Hunger Games” creator Suzanne Collins and series director Francis Lawrence to keep this series going into its sixth installment.
Critics have leaned positive on “Sunrise on the Reaping” with a 67% Rotten Tomatoes score, while fans who have seen the film early have given it a 95% audience score.
More to come…