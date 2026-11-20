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Lionsgate’s “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” is on its way to a big weekend, as the second prequel in the studio’s biggest franchise has earned $21 million from Thursday previews and early access screenings.

That’s more than triple the $5.75 million in previews made by the first “Hunger Games” prequel, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” in November 2023. While that film went on to a $44.6 million opening weekend, “Sunrise on the Reaping” is set to become Lionsgate’s first $100 million opening since the $102 million launch of the last film in the original “Hunger Games” series, “Mockingjay — Part 2.”