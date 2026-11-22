Lionsgate’s “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” has earned one of the top 5 domestic openings in studio history and of this year with a $120 million opening from 4,018 locations and $225 million worldwide

In Lionsgate’s top 5 all time openings, it is entirely dominated by the “Hunger Games” series, as “Sunrise on the Reaping” joins the four original installments released between 2012 and 2015, topping the unadjusted $102 million opening of the final installment, “Mockingjay — Part 2.” It is also Lionsgate’s first $100 million-plus opening since that finale, though “Michael” came close earlier this year with $97 million.

Critics have been generally positive on “Sunrise on the Reaping,” which tells the story of how series favorite Haymitch Abernathy won his Hunger Games 24 years before the original series. But it’s the fans’ response that matters, and they are very pleased with an A- on CinemaScore and 95% Rotten Tomatoes audience score.

With a story that more resembles the classic “Hunger Games” narrative, “Sunrise on the Reaping” is set to blow past the $166 million domestic cume of the previous prequel in the series, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” and contend for the top spot on the Thanksgiving weekend charts against Disney’s “Hexed,” which is projected for a $45-55 5-day opening.

The question now is how much farther beyond “Ballad” this film can go, and whether there is widespread interest for a “Hunger Games” prequel among casual moviegoers more than a decade after the series’ launch. That will determine whether this film can leg out into early December or if it will be more frontloaded.

“Sunrise on the Reaping” accounted for roughly 70% of the estimated $172 million overall domestic total this weekend, with no other film topping $10 million for the weekend. This is partly by design as the film was screened in 10,475 auditoriums throughout U.S. and Canada this weekend, more than any other Lionsgate film ever.

It’s also possible that the release of Rockstar’s “Grand Theft Auto VI,” which has made a reported $3.7 billion in global sales and counting, contributed to low holdover totals this weekend. For “Hunger Games,” this was mitigated by a core audience that was 67% female and 50% over the age of 25, with millennial women being the key demo.

In a very distant second is Amazon MGM’s “I Play Rocky,” which has expanded nationwide to 2,477 locations and has earned a wide opening of $9.3 million. As one might expect for a biopic about the making of “Rocky,” this film heavily skews older with 53% of the film’s audience over the age of 45.

The hope for Amazon MGM is that the Peter Farrelly film’s overwhelmingly positive word-of-mouth will trickle down to younger demos, as the film has earned a sterling A+ on CinemaScore and Rotten Tomatoes scores of 88% critics and 98% audience.

Paramount’s “Ebenezer” is third with $7.7 million in its second weekend, falling approximately 57% from its $19 million opening. The Johnny Depp “Christmas Carol” adaptation is trying to leg out to a modest theatrical profit with a $32.5 million domestic and $78.4 million global total after two weekends against a reported $88 million production and marketing spend.

Warner Bros.’ “The Cat in the Hat” is in fourth with $6.9 million in its third weekend, continuing its uphill battle to breaking even with $70.2 million grossed worldwide with $47 million domestic.

In a narrow race for the last spot in the top 5 are Toho/GKids’ “Godzilla Minus Zero” and A24’s “You Can See Everything,” with “Minus Zero” currently having the edge with $2.6 million in its third weekend and a $54.5 million domestic total. The kaiju film will pass the $57 million total of “Godzilla Minus One” later this week.

“You Can See Everything” is just behind with $2.5 million, bringing its total to $93.4 million domestic as it has become just the 11th documentary before inflation adjustment to gross $100 million worldwide. It joins “Fahrenheit 9/11” as only the second among that bunch that isn’t a music or nature doc.

Finally, in limited release, Focus Features released the true story drama “Elsinore” on six screens and grossed $240,000 for a $40,000 per theater average. The film stars Andrew Scott as Ian Charleson and tells the story of how he starred in Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” at London’s National Theatre in the final weeks of his life in 1990 after an AIDS diagnosis. The film has catapulted Scott into the Oscar race and has an 87% Rotten Tomatoes score.

More to come…