‘I Play Rocky,’ ‘Ray Gunn’ Close Out AFI Fest’s Red Carpet Lineup

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

The American Film Institute just added a few more films to fill to the Red Carpet Premieres section at AFI Fest.

Peter Farrelly’s “I Play Rocky” and Brad Bird’s “Ray Gunn” will join the red carpet lineup, AFI announced on Friday. Farrelly’s biographical drama about the creation of Best Picture winner “Rocky,” starring Anthony Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone, recently premiered at Toronto International Film Festival, where it was the first runner-up for the People’s Choice Award. Bird’s long-gestating animated feature “Ray Gunn,” which just got a first trailer on Wednesday, will screen at AFI Fest shortly after its BFI London Film Festival world premiere on Oct. 10.

AFI Fest also announced a number of additions to its Special Screenings section on Friday, including Ava DuVernay’s “14th,” Tony Gilroy’s “Behemoth!,” Simon Stone’s “Elsinore,” Beth de Araújo’s “Josephine,” Martin McDonagh’s “Wild Horse Nine” and more.

“AFI FEST is where the world tells stories in the beating heart of Hollywood,” said Bob Gazzale, AFI President and CEO, in a statement. “This year, we are proud to celebrate 40 years of bringing artists and audiences together to be inspired in a powerful sense of community.”

“AFI FEST is where the world tells stories in the beating heart of Hollywood,” said Bob Gazzale, AFI President and CEO. “This year, we are proud to celebrate 40 years of bringing artists and audiences together to be inspired in a powerful sense of community.”

These films join a set of movies already announced to be part of the AFI Fest slate. Travis Knight’s PG-13 stop-motion epic “Wildwood” will open the festival, while Sian Heder’s “CODA” follow-up “Being Heumann” will close it. “Project Hail Mary” filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller will serve as guest artistic directors for the festival and hold a Q&A after a screening of Stanley Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey.”

You can see the full list of Friday’s additions to AFI Fest below.

Red Carpet Premieres

“I Play Rocky”

“Ray Gunn”

Special Screenings

“14th”

“Ashes”

“Behemoth!”

“Bitter Christmas”

“Bunker”

“Clarissa”

“Elsinore”

“Josephine”

“The Man I Love”

“Mouse”

“Tangles”

“Wild Horse Nine”