Jake Gyllenhaal and Henry Cavill Are Shadowy Spies in Trailer for Guy Ritchie’s ‘In the Grey’

Guy Ritchie’s “In the Grey” is nearly here.

The spy thriller, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Henry Cavill, Eiza González and Rosamund Pike, arrives in theaters on May 15. And we’ve got the brand-new trailer. Watch it below.

According to the official synopsis, “In the Grey” “follows a covert team of elite operatives who live in the global shadows, as comfortable wielding power and influence as they are automatic weapons and high explosives. When a ruthless despot steals a billion-dollar fortune, the team is sent to steal it back on what would be for anyone else a suicide mission. What begins as an impossible heist gets much worse, spiraling into an all-out war of strategy, deception and survival.”

Kristofer Hivju, Emmett J. Scanlan, Jason Wong, Michael Vu, Fisher Stevens and Carlos Bardem also star.

Ritchie wrote and directed “In the Grey,” continuing his truly unstoppable streak that, in just the past five years has included Jason Statham crime movie “Wrath of Man,” broad spy movie “Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre,” serious war drama “The Covenant” (which also starred Gyllenhaal), period war thriller “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” (with Cavill) and big Apple TV family adventure “Fountain of Youth” (featuring González). And all of those followed his $1 billion live-action Disney blockbuster “Aladdin,” released in 2019.

What’s staggering is that Ritchie has another movie opening in 2026 – “Wife & Dog,” which, like “In the Grey,” was produced by Black Bear Pictures and stars Pike and Benedict Cumberbatch. (That one opens on October 23, 2026.) He is currently in production on another movie, “Viva La Madness,” starring Statham, that is based on a novel by J.J. Connolly that served as the sequel to “Layer Cake.” The original “Layer Cake” movie was meant to be directed by Ritchie but was ultimately made by his producer Matthew Vaughn. In this new movie, Statham plays a drug dealer originally played by Daniel Craig in “Layer Cake,” which is a suitable Ritchie switcheroo.

“In the Grey” opens on May 15, 2026, only in theaters.