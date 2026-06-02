Ivy Wolk Says She Isn’t in ‘Backrooms’ Despite Letterboxd Crediting Her as ‘Inbred Still Life’

Ivy Wolk isn’t in the YouTube-based horror sensation “Backrooms,” despite what Letterboxd would have you believe.

Wolk went on her Instagram Stories Tuesday to address the fact that she’s listed in the cast for Kane Parsons’ theatrical debut on Letterboxd. Despite being named “Inbred Still Life” on the film’s listing on the movie-based social media service, Wolk definitively said she is not part of the “Backrooms” cast — and doesn’t know how she got there.

“I’m not in back rooms. don’t know why letterboxd says I play ‘inbred still life,’” Wolk said on Instagram via her handle @wolkmindvirus2. “Don’t know what this means cuz i haven’t seen it. can’t assess the shade levels.”

@wolkmindvirus2 on Instagram

How the Gen Z celebrity, featured in “Anora” and “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You,” made her way onto the “Backrooms” cast list isn’t a huge mystery. Letterboxd pulls its data directly from The Movie Database, an online service that crowdsources information from internet users in much the same way as sites like Wikipedia. This connection has been the cause for similar incorrect information in the past, such as including fan-made (and parody) posters in the official poster selection lineup.

There are multiple “Still Lifes” featured in “Backrooms,” living humanoid organisms generated among the seemingly infinite array of liminal rooms. The concept originates from the YouTube short films (and are alluded to in the original internet image that spawned the IP). One of these Still Lifes serves as the primary antagonist of the film.

“Backrooms” blew up at the box office over the weekend, earning $118 million globally and $81.4 million domestic. This matched the previous week’s three-day opening for “The Mandalorian and Grogu,” which fell to third at the box office. In second place was “Obsession,” which made more in its third weekend at the box office than it did in its second — and more in its second weekend than its opening.