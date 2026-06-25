Neon to Release James Gray’s ‘Paper Tiger’ in November

Neon has set James Gray’s upcoming crime drama “Paper Tiger” for a limited release on November 13, with a nationwide expansion the following week on November 20.

Starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson in their first film together since Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” alongside Miles Teller, “Paper Tiger” premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Driver and Teller play brothers Gary and Irwin Pearl, a former police officer and an engineer whose pursuit of the American Dream gets them entangled in a scheme that turns out to be too good to be true. As they try to navigate their way through the dangerous world of the Russian mafia, family bonds begin to fray with life-altering consequences. Johansson plays Hester, Irwin’s wife and the mother of his two children, played by Gavin Goudey, Roman Engel.

Gray wrote and directed the film and produced alongside Rodrigo Teixeira, Anthony Katagas, Raffaella Leone, Andrea Leone, Marco Perego, Leonardo Maria del Vecchio, Gary Farkas, Carlo Salem, and Andrea Bucko.

Since navigating Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” from its Palme D’Or win to becoming the first non-English film to win the Best Picture Oscar, Neon has become the pipeline from Cannes to the United States, as it has been responsible for the domestic distribution of every Palme D’Or winner this decade, including another Best Picture winner, “Anora,” and this year’s Palme winner, Cristian Mungu’s “Fjord,” which will be released Oct. 9.

“Paper Tiger” and “Fjord” are two of six films that competed for the Palme at this year’s Cannes that Neon will distribute, the others being the Korean alien thriller “Hope,” the Hirokazu Kore-eda sci-fi drama “Sheep in the Box,” Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s sprawling French-Japanese drama “All of a Sudden” and Arthur Harari’s body swap psychological drama “The Unknown.”