James Gunn Is ‘Already’ Writing His Next Film After ‘Superman’ Sequel

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While James Gunn tinkers away on his “Superman” sequel “Man of Tomorrow,” the writer-director is already at work on his next film.

“Already in it,” Gunn wrote Sunday on Threads when asked if he was writing his next feature. “I had to do something while I was waiting for the assembly!!”

The filmmaker wrapped principal photography on his follow-up to “Superman” in August and is now deep into the post-production process. The follow-up, which sees David Corenswet return to star in a story that will see the DC Comics superhero forced to team up with his adversary Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), is set to release on July 9. The sequel will also star Adria Arjona in a mysterious role and sees the return of cast members like Rachel Brosnahan, Skyler Gisondo and Edi Gathegi, as well as Aaron Pierre, who recently debuted as the superpowered John Stewart in HBO Max’s “Lanterns.”

What comes after “Man of Tomorrow” for Gunn is anyone’s guess, though the project will likely stay within the DC Comics universe that kicked off with “Superman.” Gunn, a co-chairman of DC Studios with Peter Safran, is spearheading a new “cinematic universe” featuring DC characters across film and television. Both execs are set to remain at the helm of the banner as its parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, is set to be acquired by Paramount-Skydance in a landmark $111 billion deal later this week.

Since “Superman” successfully launched with $618 million at the global box office, the DC Universe’s follow-up, “Supergirl,” bombed with $126 million worldwide. Up next in the franchise is the more modestly budgeted horror “Clayface,” which debuts Oct. 23. But it’s the performance of “Man of Tomorrow” that will likely indicate the long-term direction of DC Studios, with the new owners of Skydance in place.