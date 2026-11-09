James Gunn and Peter Safran Out at DC Studios, Jeremy Latcham Named New President and Chief Creative Officer

After four years at DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran will not be leading the company through its next chapter under Skydance ownership as they are handing the reins over to new president and chief creative officer Jeremy Latcham.

In a statement, the two executives spoke with pride of their work at the studio and gave Latcham, who worked with Gunn on the “Guardians of the Galaxy” trilogy at Marvel Studios, their blessing. Skydance says that the duo will “return full time to their creative work,” which includes post-production on the “Superman” sequel “Man of Tomorrow” and work on other DC projects.

“Four years ago, we set out to unite DC under one creative vision. In that time, we helped restore ‘Superman’ to the heart of DC, while opening new doors and telling new stories in film and television with ‘Peacemaker’, ‘Creature Commandos,’ ‘Lanterns’ and ‘Clayface.‘ We’re immensely proud of the team that turned that ambition into something real, including the actors, crews and executives we had the opportunity to collaborate with,” Gunn and Safran said.

“We’ve shared a creative history with Jeremy going back to Marvel, and we’re eager to see the perspective he brings to DC’s next chapter. We’re excited to return to what drew us to this job in the first place, which is telling the stories we love, including the next chapter of Clark and Lex’s journey in ‘Man of Tomorrow,’” the duo said.

Jeremy Latcham DC Studios

Latcham was part of the founding core of Marvel Studios under Kevin Feige and worked on global blockbusters like “Iron Man,” “The Avengers,” and Tom Holland’s “Spider-Man” films. Latcham will lead DC’s film, television and animation slate, overseeing the creative pipeline, along with production, talent and strategy.

Latcham, who will begin at DC on Dec. 1, will report to Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein, co-chairs of Skydance Motion Picture Group.

“Jeremy brings a deep reverence for DC and its passionate fanbase, recognizing that they are the very foundation of this storied, multigenerational brand,” said Goldberg and Greenstein. “Under his leadership, every film and television show will be ushered from start to finish through the prism of the legions of fans who love and champion it. Jeremy’s track record exemplifies the excellence he will bring to building out DC and the many beloved characters within it.”

“DC’s pantheon of characters is among the most iconic in American popular culture. I’ve had the privilege to help bring some of the most celebrated superhero stories to life on the big screen, and I’m excited and honored for the opportunity to now lead DC Studios into its next era. The chance to steward the incredible cast of DC characters to the screen in a way that excites lifelong fans while introducing their timeless stories to the next generation is a massive responsibility that I do not take lightly,” said Latcham.

Gunn and Safran have released three theatrical films since taking over DC Studios, starting with “Superman,” which grossed $618 million worldwide amid strong reviews. But the studio’s follow-up, “Supergirl,” fell flat this past summer, earning just $126.4 million globally. The more modestly budgeted “Batman” villain horror film “Clayface” has fared better, grossing $109 million through its first three weekends in theaters.

On the TV side, Gunn and Safran developed hit shows like the John Cena-led “Suicide Squad” spinoff “Peacemaker” and the animated show “Creature Commandos,” as well as the recent hit show “Lanterns.”

“James and Peter launched a new era for DC Studios and led it through a period of real transformation, resetting the foundation and building a slate we’re incredibly proud of. We’re grateful for their passion, contributions and commitment to this legendary brand,” David Ellison, chairman and CEO, and Ynon Kreiz, co-CEO, of Skydance said in a statement.



“Jeremy has been a longtime creative partner to both, and we have complete confidence that James and Peter will ensure a smooth, collaborative transition and continue this work with care. We look forward to working with Jeremy to build the next generation of DC storytelling and to doubling down on our commitment to fans,” Ellison and Kreiz added.