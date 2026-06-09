Jason Momoa Exits Justin Lin’s ‘Helldivers’ Video Game Movie at Sony

Jason Momoa has departed “Helldivers,” an adaptation of the bestselling video game franchise from Arrowhead Game Studios, The Wrap has learned.

The film is still moving forward and the studio is continuing the casting process. Justin Lin is attached to direct.

“Helldivers” will arrive in theaters on Nov. 10, 2027, courtesy of Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions.

Hutch Parker, PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Lin, through his Perfect Storm Entertainment, are producing.

Helldivers 2 is a rare video game that has achieved both critical and commercial success, with more than 12 million units sold across PlayStation 5 and PC in its first four months after launching in 2024, while also earning an 82 on Metacritic based on 67 reviews.

According to the official synopsis, Helldivers 2 is “a hugely popular game built on teamwork, camaraderie, humor and exhilarating action. The story centers on an elite unit of soldiers — known as Helldivers — who must battle alien creatures threatening to destroy the fictional planet of Super Earth.”

Players of the game — and even those familiar with it — have noted similarities between its hard-charging commandos and those in the 1997 film “Starship Troopers,” released by Sony’s TriStar Pictures and Disney’s Touchstone Pictures imprint. In both cases, “the only good bug is a dead bug.”

Helldivers is the fastest selling game series in PlayStation’s history, with over 24 million copies sold, and over 2.5 million active players every week

Deadline first reported the news.