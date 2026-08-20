Jason Statham’s ‘Mutiny’ Accidentally Leaks on Prime Video Ahead of Theatrical Release

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Jason Statham’s latest action movie “Mutiny” accidentally leaked Wednesday on Prime Video, just days before it’s theatrical release this weekend, TheWrap has learned.

The action thriller opens in theaters Friday. Lionsgate is distributing and did not comment on the matter.

According to an insider, the entire film was posted from a mistake in Prime’s product detail page that typically shows trailers. The film was live overnight and was fixed quickly. A small amount of users accessed it on the platform, according to the individual.

“I’m watching Jason Statham’s new movie Mutiny, streaming on Amazon for free right now. This has to be a huge mistake, right? My theater has showtimes starting this week!” one X user said.

“Someone is getting fired over at Amazon. They uploaded Jason Statham’s new movie Mutiny on Prime a day before it hits theaters,” added another X user.

Lionsgate’s official logline for “Mutiny” reads: “After witnessing his billionaire boss’s murder and being framed for the crime, Cole Reed (Jason Statham) boards a cargo ship on a one-man crusade to avenge his boss’ death, only to discover an international conspiracy.”

In his review of the film, TheWrap’s William Bibbiani wrote: “’Mutiny,’ directed by Jean-François Richet (‘Plane’), is a simple film about Jason Statham kicking ass on a boat. Or at least it should be. ‘Mutiny,’ which doesn’t technically have a mutiny in it, takes the scenic route to its high seas hijinks, by way of a different Statham movie which takes place in bored rooms — sorry, I mean ‘boardrooms.’ It’s like something went awry in the development phase and the first act of another, unrelated, bland action movie accidentally got collated wrong. I guess nobody noticed because Statham’s movies bleed together anyway.”