Jennifer Lawrence to Star in Zach Cregger’s Sci-Fi Thriller ‘The Flood’

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Fresh off the success of “Resident Evil,” Zach Cregger has landed his next lead star. Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence will headline his next movie, “The Flood,” an original sci-fi thriller that will be produced by New Line Cinema and released by Warner Bros. on August 11, 2028.

Plot details are being kept secret for the film, which Amblin Entertainment is producing alongside Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo Entertainment. “The Flood” will reunite Cregger with New Line, which released his 2025 hit “Weapons” which made $270 million at the global box office.

“Mike, Pam and the whole Warner Bros./New Line team were an absolute dream to collaborate with on ‘Weapons’, and I couldn’t be happier to dive in with them again. Jennifer is one of a kind, and I’m beyond excited to see her in this role,” said Cregger.

“Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most gifted and compelling actors working today, and we are thrilled to have her at the center of Zach’s bold and wholly original vision for ‘The Flood.’ Following our extraordinary experience together on ‘Weapons,’ we could not be more excited to reunite with Zach and the team at Vertigo, as well as Amblin to bring this ambitious film to audiences around the world,” said Warner Bros. film chiefs Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy.

Lawrence is represented by LBI Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.