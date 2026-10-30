Jessica Lange Thinks Her Acting Career Is About Over: ‘Maybe It’s Not a Bad Way to End’

Jessica Lange thinks her acting career might be coming to a close.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Lange was asked about what projects were next up for her after “American Horror Story” Season 13. In response, the actress was candid about the fact that there may not be many more roles in her future.

“I actually feel like I’m coming to an end,” Lange said. “Maybe it’s not a bad way to end, that last film being ‘Long Day’s Journey Into Night’ and playing Mary Tyrone. There are a couple projects that have been in the works forever that may or may not happen. I don’t know. It doesn’t seem easy to get things made anymore. At least not the kind of films that interest me.”

When asked how she’d want to be remembered if her acting career did indeed come to a close, Lange was quick with an answer.

“For some good parts. For some good films. For being an honest actor,” she said. “I’ve been incredibly lucky. I love acting, and I’ve had decades of being able to do it, which has been a joy for me. Difficult at times, balancing family and career and locations and dragging my kids here and there. But it all was a great adventure. I’m so grateful that [it] came my way.”

Fans of the Oscar winner have been loving her return to Ryan Murphy’s FX horror anthology series this year. After stepping away from “AHS” for a few years after becoming a staple of the franchise, Lange returned for “13” along with a number of the biggest names from past seasons. She even reprised four of her former roles from past seasons, which is what finally got her to come back.

“Why I said yes to this season was the idea of revisiting, reprising these four roles,” Lange shared. “Because when we originally did them, it was just so new and crazy and wild. There was so much to do with every single episode that it was a wonderful adventure. Working with really what was a repertory company — all of the actors returning every season and creating a new character in a new story in a new situation — it was a wonderful way to work. I loved it.”