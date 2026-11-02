John Goodman Laments Bad ‘Digger’ Reviews: ‘Kind of Killed Us Before We Even Opened’

John Goodman thinks negative reviews for “Digger” kept potential viewers from giving the movie a chance, admitting it “hurt” to see the response unfold.

While talking on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, the actor was asked about the Alejandro G. Iñárritu flop in which he starred alongside Tom Cruise. Goodman pointed to the early reviews that gave the movie a negative wrap as the reason for moviegoers not trying it out for themselves.

“People are talking. It hurt. It kind of killed us before we even opened. [Headlines like]: ‘This will only make $5.’ It was good reason for people to avoid it,” he said. “I am proud of it. I had a ball doing it. It was a good six months out of my life. It is a huge swing. It’s going to be around for a long time.”

The actor also said that although he tries not to let it affect him, he does still hear what critics have to say.

“Unfortunately, I have to say that I am,” Goodman shared. “I have to be very honest. I used to be less so. Maybe I am getting old and pathetic and it’s like, ‘Don’t hit me again!’ I put so much into this film and here you go. I am over it now. I am proud I did it.”

He added: “Everything I have done for the Coen Brothers flopped initially… so who cares, man? I still have people coming up to me in the streets asking me about ‘Barton Fink’ and ‘Big Lebowski.’”

Shortly after the film’s first box office numbers were released, TheWrap exclusively reported that “Digger” – a film about an oil man who’s operation dooms the planet to a coming ecological disaster – was expected to lose $250 million by the end of its run. It earned only $8 million domestically and $21 million globally in its opening weekend and still hasn’t crossed the $50 million mark.

That said, there have been many people – including celebrities – who have come to the film’s defense. Ben Affleck, Anne Hathaway, Jane Fonda and more have all heaped accolades on the film while others who did try it themselves think it’s destined to be a cult classic at the very least.