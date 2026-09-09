John Mulaney Eyed to Star in Warner Bros.’ ‘Get Smart’ Reboot

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John Mulaney is being eyed to star in the title role of what is being called “the reimagining” of spy comedy “Get Smart” at Warner Bros., TheWrap has learned.

“The Lego Batman Movie” writer Seth Grahame-Smith is writing the screenplay. Additionally, “Oppenheimer” producer Charles Roven and Andrew Lazar are producing.

However, the project is still in early development.

For those unfamiliar with “Get Smart,” the sitcom was created by Mel Brooks and Buck Henry, debuting on NBC in 1965. The show – which starred Don Adams as agent Maxwell Smart – ran for five seasons, with the sitcom jumping to CBS for its fifth and final season in 1969. The series finale, titled, “I Am Curiously Yellow,” aired on May 15, 1970. During its run, “Get Smart” won seven Emmy Awards, including twice for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Steve Carell and Anne Hathaway later starred in the 2008 movie adaptation, aptly titled “Get Smart,” which made over $230 million at the global box office.

As for Mulaney, the celebrated stand-up comedian is best known for his Emmy-winning specials, 2018’s “John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City” and 2023’s “John Mulaney: Baby J.” He is also known for his six-season writing stint on “Saturday Night Live,” where he co-created the “Weekend Update” character Stefon with Bill Hader.

His other credits include Netflix’s “John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA,” IFC’s “Documentary Now!,” Fox’s “Mulaney,” Netflix’s “Big Mouth,” Disney+’s “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” and the Oscar-winning animated film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

Deadline first reported the news.