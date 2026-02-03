Jonah Hill Directs Besties Cameron Diaz, Keanu Reeves and Matt Bomer in First Look at New Film ‘Outcome’

After making her return to film in 2025, Cameron Diaz’s next movie is coming sooner than later. She’ll star alongside Keanu Reeves and Matt Bomer as a trio of best friends in “Outcome,” which will premiere on April 10.

The news came during the Apple TV Press Day on Tuesday, along with some first-look images at the film. “Outcome” is directed and written by Jonah Hill, who will star in it as well.

Per the synopsis, “Outcome” is a dark comedy that centers on Reef Hawk (Reeves), “a beloved Hollywood star who must dive into the depths of his hidden demons after he is extorted with a mysterious video that’s sure to shatter his image and end his career.”

Keanu Reeves in “Outcome” (Apple Original Films)

Keanu Reeves in “Outcome” (Apple Original Films)

Matt Bomer in “Outcome” (Apple Original Films)

Cameron Diaz in “Outcome” (Apple Original Films)

Diaz stars as Kyle, while Bomer plays Xander, two lifelong best friends of Reeves. Hill plays his crisis lawyer Ira. Together, they take Reef on “a soul-searching journey to make amends with anyone he could have possibly wronged in hopes of identifying the blackmailer.”

“Outcome” also boasts a cast featuring Martin Scorsese, Susan Lucci, Laverne Cox, David Spade, Atsuko Okatsuka, Roy Wood Jr., Kaia Gerber, Ivy Wolk and more. Hill wrote the script with Ezra Woods. The movie comes from Apple Studios, produced by Matt Dines, Ali Goodwin and Hill under their Strong Baby banner, with Adam Merims serving as executive producer.

“Outcome” premieres April 10, 2026, on Apple TV.