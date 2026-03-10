‘Jurassic World’ Franchise Dominates Netflix’s Top 10 as Universal’s Live-Action Streaming Deal Kicks In

All four films in the “Jurassic World” franchise has dominated Netflix’s current Top 10 for the week of March 2, as Universal’s live-action streaming deal kicks in.

“Jurassic World Rebirth” debuted on the streamer Feb. 28 and hit No. 2 on the charts with 6.7 million views, 2015’s “Jurassic World” came in at No. 6 with 3.2 million views, 2022’s “Jurassic World: Dominion” came in at No. 8 with 2.8 million views, and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” came in at No. 10 with 2.5 million views.

Back in 2024, Universal reached an agreement with the streamer to renew an existing licensing deal for animated films, including those from Illumination and DreamWorks Animation, and, beginning with the 2027, will add U.S. rights to live-action films from both Universal and Focus Features to the pact.

As part of this new agreement, Netflix will continue to have exclusive rights to Universal animated films, with live-action films streaming on Netflix no later than eight months following their theatrical window starting in 2027. The films will first stream on Peacock, then head to Netflix for an exclusive 10-month window before they return to Peacock.

Netflix will also license rights to Universal’s full animation and live-action film slate for “additional windows in subsequent years as well as rights to select titles from Universal’s vast film library,” according to the official release.

“We have always valued our partnership with NBCUniversal, and we are excited to expand it to bring even more entertainment to our U.S. members starting in 2027,” said Bela Bajaria, Chief Content Officer, Netflix, in a statement. “Illumination and DWA animated films have always been incredibly popular on Netflix, and we are looking forward to adding Universal Pictures and Focus Features live-action films in the years to come. By combining these licensed titles with our Netflix original programming, we can offer our members an exceptional entertainment package with an even greater selection of films to enjoy.”