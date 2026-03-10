Alan Ritchson’s ‘War Machine’ Hits 39.3 Million Views on Netflix in Big Opening Weekend

Alan Ritchson’s “War Machine” hit an impressive 39.3 million views during its opening weekend on Netflix.

With the viewership, the sci-fi military film from Lionsgate debuted atop Netflix’s most-watched English movies list for the week of March 2 following its debut on Friday, March 6. “War Machine” scored the top spot by far, with “Jurassic World Rebirth” taking the No. 2 spot with 6.7 million views.

The “Jurassic World” movies were represented heavily on the English films list after their Netflix debut, with “Jurassic World” taking the No. 6 spot with 3.2 million views, “Jurassic World: Dominion” at No. 8 with 2.8 million views, and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” at No. 10 with 2.5 million views.

The third spot on the English films list went, unsurprisingly, to “KPop Demon Hunters,” which drew 4.7 million views in its 38th week on the top list. Other movies on the top 10 include “Trap House,” which scored 4.4 million views, “The Boss Baby,” which scored 3.3 million views, and “Hierarchy,” which scored 3.2 million views.

On the TV side, “Bridgerton” Season 4 remained atop the top 10 list with 13.1 million views in its sixth week since debut. The new season naturally saw a slight downtick from the previous week, when Part 2 debuted to 28 million views.

Viewership for “Bridgerton” Season 2 outpaced viewership for “The Dinosaurs,” which hit 10.4 million views, as well as “The Night Agent” Season 3, which scored 5.2 million views, and “Vladimir,” which debuted to 4.2 million views.

Further down on the TV list was “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” Season 8, which hit 3 million views, WWE Monday Night Raw for March 2, which also hit 3 million views, “Gabby’s Dollhouse” Season 13, which scored 2.5 million views, and “Bridgerton” Season 1, which scored 2.2 million views.