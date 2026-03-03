‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Part 2 Debuts Atop Netflix TV Top 10 With 28 Million Views

The return of “Bridgerton” brought Season 4 back up atop the Netflix top 10 TV list.

With the drop of Season 4, Part 2 on Thursday, Feb. 26, “Bridgerton” tallied up 28 million views during the week of Feb. 23, matching the Season 3 debut viewership after its Part 2 drop, which brought in 28 million views during the week of June 10, 2024.

It’s an impressive feat for “Bridgerton,” which saw a slight viewership dip as its fourth season debuted to 39.7 million views. The debut for Season 4, Part 1 was always going to have a higher view count than Part 2, given that the hours viewed is divided by the total eight installments out so far rather than the first four episodes for Part 1.

Even with the viewership wins, Season 4 has not yet made it into Netflix’s top 10 most-watched TV shows to date, where Seasons 1 and 3 sit in the No. 7 and No. 9 spots, respectively. Viewership will be counted for the top 10 list from Jan. 29 through April 29 for Part 1 and Feb. 23 through May 24 for Part 2.

The “Bridgerton” Part 2 drop prevented “The Night Agent” Season 3 from entering into the top spot, with “The Night Agent” Season 3 remaining in the No. 2 spot with 9.9 million views in its second week. Behind “The Night Agent” was “Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model,” which slid down to third place with 3.8 million views.

Also on the list was “Love Is Blind: Ohio” with 3.1 million views, “The Night Agent” Season 1 with 3.1 million views and “The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 4 with 2.9 million views.

On the film side, “Jurassic World Rebirth” scored the week’s highest views of all English-language films with 5.6 million views, narrowly beating “KPop Demon Hunters,” which scored 5 million views on Netflix in its 37th week.