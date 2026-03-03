‘Bridgerton’ Boss Hasn’t Thought About Recasting Gregory and Hyacinth Yet: ‘Several Years Away’

Despite chatter about whether “Bridgerton” might recast the young actors playing Gregory and Hyacinth when it’s time for the characters’ to headline their own love stories, the decision hasn’t quite crossed the mind of showrunner Jess Brownell.

“I haven’t really thought about that deeply yet,” Brownell told TheWrap when asked about a potential recasting. “We’re obviously several years away, if not more … from Hyacinth and Gregory’s seasons.”

Brownell’s comments follow those of “Bridgerton” author Julia Quinn, who recently opened up the possibility of recasting Florence Hunt’s Hyacinth and Will Tilston’s Gregory, whom Quinn recalled meeting for the first time when they were 12 or 13.

“It takes a few years to film, so by the time we get to Hyacinth and Gregory, the actors are going to be well into their 20s,” Quinn said in an interview. “I think it’ll probably be OK. Will it be weird that we knew them when they were 12? We see child stars grow up all the time.”

Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton in “Bridgerton” (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Quinn’s calculations are correct, given Brownell’s previous confirmation that Eloise and Francesca’s seasons (in no particular order) would come before Gregory and Hyacinth. Even though Brownell told TheWrap they’re hoping to keep beating the two year mark in between season, that still gives nearly four years before the youngest siblings could jump into a lead role.

“Bridgerton” recasted Francesca prior to Season 3, replacing Ruby Stokes with Hannah Dodd before Francesca debuted into society, but there hasn’t been any notable recasting beyond that.

Season 4 started to usher Gregory and Hyacinth into the forefront of the show more than past seasons through the junior ball in Episode 5, which Brownell recalls as one of her “favorite set pieces of the season.”

“I just think it’s so charming and wholesome, and it does something really lovely for Benedict and Sophie, in terms of Sophie getting to see Benedict in a fatherly role, just as she’s contemplating whether or not she might be pregnant,” Brownell said. “But it’s also for us about starting to bring the younger siblings to the forefront and starting to get to know Hyacinth and Gregory a little bit more, which is something that we’ll want to continue doing in Seasons 5 and 6 as we prepare for their starring seasons.”

“Bridgerton” Seasons 1-4 are now streaming on Netflix.