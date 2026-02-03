‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Premiere Enchants With 39.7 Million Views, Down Slightly From Last Season

“Bridgerton” enchanted an impressive audience on Netflix as it debuted its fourth season, centering on the fairytale love story between Benedict Bridgerton and his lady in silver.

Season 4, which dropped its first four episodes on Thursday, Jan. 29, tallied up 39.7 million views in its first four days on Netflix, debuting as the No. 1 most-watched TV show during the week of Jan. 26.

For comparison, the Season 3, Part 1 drop, which also consisted of four episodes, scored 45.1 million views during its debut week back in May 2024. Season 3 went on to reach Netflix’s most popular of all time list, where it sits in the No. 9 place with 106 million views across its eight episodes.

The Season 4 debut also boosted past seasons of the Shonda Rhimes-created series into the top 10 list, with Season 3 taking the No. 8 spot while Season 1 took the No. 10 spot on the English-language TV list, with both installments reaching 2.7 million views. “Bridgerton” Season 4, Part 2 debuts Feb. 26.

Behind “Bridgerton” Season 4 on the top 10 list was “His & Hers,” which scored 11 million views, as well as YA romance series “Finding Her Edge,” which reached No. 3 on the list with 6.7 million views. Notably, “Skyscraper Live” lived beyond its premiere week as it took the No. 4 spot with 5.3 million views.

Also on the TV list was Mike Epp’s fifth standup special, “Delusional,” which debuted in the No. 5 spot with 3.8 million views, as well as “Free Bert” and “Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials,” which took the Nos. 6 and 7 spots, respectively.

On the film side, “The Rip” spent its third week atop the English-language film list with 14.6 million views, with “Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart” coming in second place for the second week in a row with 9.6 million views. Netflix top 10 regular “KPop Demon Hunters” took the No. 3 spot with 6.8 million views during its 33rd week in the top 10.

The latter half of the top 10 list was made up of “Max,” “Trap,” “M3GAN 2.0,” “People We Meet on Vacation” and “No Time to Die,” among others.