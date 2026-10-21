Keira Knightley Forgets She Previously Starred Opposite Luke Thompson — Right in Front of Him

Keira Knightley completely forgot she was previously in a movie with her “The Lives of Others” co-star Luke Thompson.

While talking about their new West End play on “This Morning” in the U.K., the performers were asked if they had worked together before. Knightley was quick to answer “no,” prompting Thompson to reveal that she was actually wrong.

“Well,” he said. “Remember ‘Misbehaviour?’”

Knightley thought for a moment and then was shocked when she realized they had been in the 2020 film together.

“Oh no, you were in ‘Misbehaviour!’ she exclaimed, as they both burst out laughing. “We have worked with each other.”

She added: “But that wasn’t fair, we didn’t really. And I was early days pregnant, so I don’t remember anything about that film. And he’s suddenly like, ‘You know we’ve worked together before?’ I was like, ‘Really?’”

Thompson admitted that while they had both been on the film together, they were on set different days – so he forgave her for not remembering.

“And, again, I was under three months pregnant, so basically just vomiting everywhere,” Knightley said. “I don’t remember anyone on that film at all.”

“Misbehaviour” also starred Greg Kinnear, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jessie Buckley, Keeley Hawes, Phyllis Logan, Lesley Manville and Rhys Ifans. It’s based on the true story of a group of women who planned to disrupt the 1970 Miss World competition.

Thompson’s role in the film was a small one, but he’s since found success and blown up after being cast in the steamy Netflix hit “Bridgerton.” He plays Benedict Bridgerton and the most recent season focused on his character’s love story with a maid of the house, named Sophie (Yerin Ha).

Knightley will next be seen in her Netflix show. She stars in the spy drama “Black Doves,” in which she plays Helen, the undercover spy and wife of a prominent politician.

“It’s nice,” Knightley added in the interview about the show. “You’re a mom at home and then you get to go to work and be like, ‘Right. I get to beat everyone up, this is great!’”

“Black Doves” Season 2 lands on the streamer on Nov. 5.