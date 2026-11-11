Look Cinemas to Reopen Former iPic Dine-In Theater in Pasadena

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The dine-in theater in Old Pasadena formerly operated by iPic will be reopened by new owners Look Cinemas in December, in time for the busy holiday season headlined by the release of of “Avengers: Doomsday” and “Dune: Part Three.”

Located at 42 Miller Alley in the shopping complex One Colorado, the six-auditorium theater will feature luxury reclining pod seating, immersive picture and sound, and LOOK + dine mobile ordering, with chef-inspired food and craft beverages. The reopening comes 10 months after iPic, which operated a dozen other locations including one in Westwood, filed for bankruptcy this past February citing changes in the exhibition industry.

“Old Pasadena has had a movie theater at One Colorado for many years, and we weren’t willing to let that story end,” said Brian Schultz, CEO of Look Dine-In Cinemas. “A local cinema is where a community comes together to laugh, cry, be inspired and share experiences. We can’t wait to welcome Pasadena back to the movies and invite everyone to make this Look cinema their favorite spot.”

The new Pasadena Look is one of several theaters that are in the midst of reopening over the past year. In nearby Glendale, the historic Alex Theatre completed renovations that added a 35/70mm projector room and updated sound systems this past summer in time for the release of Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey.”

The Palisades’ Bay Theatre, which closed due to the 2025 wildfires that burnt down much of the adjacent neighborhood, has recently reopened under a new lease by Skydance, and Sony Pictures and Alamo Drafthouse are preparing to reopen the beloved Cinerama Dome and the adjacent multiplex formerly operated by Arclight Cinemas in 2028.