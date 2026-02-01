Parents of British Nurse Who Killed 7 Infants Refuse to Watch New Netflix Documentary

The parents of British nurse Lucy Letby have vowed they will not watch the upcoming Netflix documentary about her murder conviction. “The Investigation of Lucy Letby” will be released February 4.

Letby was convicted of deliberately murdering seven infants and attempting to murder seven more. She is currently serving 15 life terms in prison.

“The previous programs made about Lucy, including Panorama and the almost nightly news showing her being brought out handcuffed in a blue tracksuit, are heartbreaking for us. However, this Netflix documentary is on another level. We had no idea they were using footage in our house. We will not watch it – it would likely kill us if we did,” Susan and John Letby told The Sunday Times in a statement.

The documentary’s trailer promises footage that has “never been released publicly.”

The Letbys also noted that previously shared footage of their daughter “being arrested in her bedroom in our house and her saying goodbye to one of her beloved cats” was “even more distressing.”

“Heaven knows how much more they have to show. All this taking place in the home where we have lived for 40 years. It is in a small cul-de-sac in a small town where everyone knows everyone,” their statement also read. “It is a complete invasion of privacy, of which we would have known nothing if Lucy’s barrister had not told us.”

Representatives for Netflix did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Letby has been denied the ability to appeal her conviction twice. She was charged in November 2020 in connection to deaths and attempted murders that occurred between June 2015 and June 2016. She was found guilty on seven counts each for murder and attempted murder in August 2023, not guilty of two counts of attempted murder, the jury failed to reach a verdict on six additional counts.