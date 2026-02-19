Mads Mikkelsen Joins Martin Scorsese’s ‘What Happens at Night’

Mads Mikkelsen has joined Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in the cast of Martin Scorsese’s next film, “What Happens at Night,” which is being co-produced by Apple Original Films and StudioCanal alongside Scorsese’s Sikelia Productions.

Based on the novel of the same name by Peter Cameron, “What Happens at Night” will star DiCaprio and Lawrence as an unnamed couple who travel to a mysterious European hotel in the dead of winter with the hopes of adopting a child from an orphanage.

Along the way, the wife, who is diagnosed with cancer, encounters a mysterious faith healer named Brother Emmanuel, who will be played by Mikkelsen. Patricia Clarkson has also been added to the cast with more to come.

Patrick Marber will adapt the novel for the screen, with Scorsese producing in addition to directing. Anna Marsh, Shana Eddy Grouf and Aaron Ensweiler will oversee and executive produce for StudioCanal, which owns the film rights to the novel.

“What Happens at Night” will continue the relationship between Scorsese and Apple that began with the 2023 film “Killers of the Flower Moon,” also starring DiCaprio, which earned 10 Oscar nominations. The film was released in theaters through a distribution partnership with Paramount, grossing $158 million at the global box office.

Mikkelsen, who starred in the 2020 Best International Feature winner “Another Round” and the 2006 James Bond film “Casino Royale,” has also recently starred in Disney’s “Mufasa” and “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” as well as Bryan Fuller’s dark fantasy “Dust Bunny.”

He has also appeared in the Danish black comedy “The Last Viking,” which premiered in Venice last year and was acquired by Samuel Goldwyn films for U.S. release. He is repped by UTA, Art Management and Viewpoint.