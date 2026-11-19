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Magnolia Pictures has acquired the North American distribution rights to “Trash Mountain,” the comedy-drama from director Kris Rey and starring Caleb Hearon and Zooey Deschanel that premiered at TIFF earlier this fall.

The film stars Hearon, who co-wrote the film with Ruby Caster, as Gavin, a young gay man living in Chicago who must head to rural Missouri after receiving news that his hoarder father has died. There, he reunites with his half-sister Abbi, played by Deschanel, as they grapple with his loss and the mountain of junk he left behind.