Magnolia Pictures has acquired the North American distribution rights to “Trash Mountain,” the comedy-drama from director Kris Rey and starring Caleb Hearon and Zooey Deschanel that premiered at TIFF earlier this fall.
The film stars Hearon, who co-wrote the film with Ruby Caster, as Gavin, a young gay man living in Chicago who must head to rural Missouri after receiving news that his hoarder father has died. There, he reunites with his half-sister Abbi, played by Deschanel, as they grapple with his loss and the mountain of junk he left behind.
“‘Trash Mountain’ is such a funny, smart, joyful work, which is no surprise coming from the brilliant mind of Caleb Hearon,” said Magnolia Pictures co-CEOs Eamonn Bowles and Dori Begley. “We’re so excited to collaborate with Caleb, Kris, Colin and this fantastic cast to bring it to audiences.”
“I’m truly thrilled to be working with Magnolia,” said Rey. “They have been a well-respected champion for indie film over the last twenty-five years. I’m so happy they are planning a theatrical release of this funny, tender film, and can’t wait for audiences to see the hilarious and touching performances from Caleb, Zooey, and the rest of this lovable cast.”
Colin Trevorrow produced “Trash Mountain” alongside Rebecca Linfoot. Hearon is also an executive producer alongside Lilly Wachowski, Zachary Spicer, Julia Lebedev, Eddie Vaisman, Annys Hamilton, Carrie Holt De Lama, Kelley Sims, Chris Cafero, Scott L. Goldstein, George Rush and Willie Trieger.
The deal was negotiated by Magnolia Pictures SVP of Acquisitions John Von Thaden and VP of Acquisitions Miranda Hill, and by CAA Media Finance and WME on behalf of the filmmakers. Magnolia is planning a theatrical release sometime in 2027.