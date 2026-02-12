Home > Creative Content > Movies

Margot Robbie Credits Rachel McAdams With All Her Early Career Work: ‘In Thanks to Her’ | Video

The “Wuthering Heights” star reveals McAdams unknowingly helped her get in the zone before auditions

Raquel Harris
Margot Robbie, Rachel McAdams (Credit: Getty Images)
Margot Robbie, Rachel McAdams (Credit: Getty Images)

Margot Robbie praised Rachel McAdams’ audition tape for The Notebook, revealing that watching it became a ritual before her own auditions.

“I used to watch Rachel McAdams’ audition for ‘The Notebook’ before I would go to auditions … She’s so good, and she’s so charming and real, and like, in it,” Robbie explained during an appearance on BBC Radio 2’s “The Scott Mills Breakfast Show,” where she appeared to promote her upcoming film “Wuthering Heights.”

Rachel McAdams and Sam Raimi attend the world premiere of 20th Century Studios' "Send Help" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 21, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Credit: Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
“I used to watch it before I’d go to an audition, I was like, ‘OK, just try and be as good as her,’” Robbie explained.

When asked if she felt McAdams’ tape helped her book some of her most iconic roles in Hollywood — which include Naomi Lapaglia in “The Wolf of Wall Street” and Barbie in “Barbie” — she didn’t hesitate to say yes.

Watch the clip below.

“Well, technically, you could say any part I got would’ve been in thanks to her, because I was always watching her audition right before,” Robbie said, applauding McAdams’ dedication and authenticity.

“It’s just the commitment. I always watched it to remind me, like, you have to fully commit in the audition room,” Robbie said.

Later, she also reflected on how personable and kind McAdams was when they worked together on the 2013 film “About Time.

“I was absolutely no one back then, and she was so lovely to me and my brother,” Robbie said. “And like, I’ll never forget just how she’d go out of her way to be so kind. I just love her.”

Margot Robbie attends Warner Bros. Pictures and MRC's world premiere of "Wuthering Heights" on Jan. 28, 2026 in Hollywood. (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)
