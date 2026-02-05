‘Marty Supreme’ to Get China Release After Becoming A24’s Highest Grossing Film

With widespread critical acclaim, nine Oscar nominations and an A24 record box office run under its belt, “Marty Supreme” will be coming to movie theaters in China later this year.

China Film Group will handle distribution on the Josh Safdie thriller, with Wanda Film assisting with promotion. For the film’s lead star, producer and whirlwind promoter Timothée Chalamet, this will mark his return to Chinese theaters for the first time since “Dune: Part Two,” which made $49 million in China in 2024.

“Producing ‘Marty Supreme’ has been a deeply meaningful experience for me, and I’m genuinely thrilled to be working with Wanda Film to bring the film to audiences in China,” Chalamet said in a statement. “I can’t wait for Chinese audiences to experience ‘Marty Supreme’ and to be part of its continued journey around the world.”

Chalamet is a major contender in the Best Actor race at the Oscars this year for his performance as Marty Mauser, a hustling table tennis player whose dreams of stardom run aground thanks to his self-destructive behavior. “Marty Supreme” has also been nominated for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Cinematography among other categories.

Thanks in large part to Chalamet’s relentless promotional tour, “Marty Supreme” has grossed $90.8 million and counting at the U.S. box office, a record high for an A24 release. The film is now steadily rolling out its international release, hoping to build off of its awards buzz to gain an audience among global cinephiles.

The Chinese release date for “Marty Supreme” is still to be announced, but A24 has marked the film’s planned release with a new poster for the film, which can be viewed below.