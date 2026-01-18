‘Marty Supreme’ Becomes A24’s Highest Grossing Film at Domestic Box Office

Josh Safdie and Timothee Chalamet have set a new box office record at A24 with their acclaimed thriller “Marty Supreme,” which on its fourth weekend in wide release has passed Best Picture Oscar winner “Everything Everywhere All at Once” to become the distributor’s highest grossing film ever.

The film is projected to earn $6.6 million over the four-day Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, pushing its domestic total past $80 million. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” grossed $77.1 million in the U.S. and Canada in 2022.

Overseas, “Marty Supreme” is just getting started with releases in a few countries and is expected to roll out to other markets over the coming weeks after Oscar nominations are announced this Thursday. Currently, the film has grossed $17 million overseas for an estimated global total of $97 million. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” holds the A24 global record at $142 million.

“Marty Supreme” has earned not only critical acclaim but wild social media buzz since its surprise premiere at the New York Film Festival last fall. That buzz has only been fanned further by Chalamet’s no-holds-barred marketing campaign with viral merch sales, appearances on every talk show and various sports games to promote the film, and online videos that blurred the line between the actor and his role.

With a reported budget of $70 million, “Marty Supreme” needs this record-setting run to turn a theatrical profit. But with Oscar nominations coming up and Chalamet considered a top contender for Best Actor, the film stands to continue to leg out over the next two months. The film’s Blu-Ray release is also likely to become a hot item amongst cinephiles after it leaves theaters, providing another crucial revenue stream for A24.