A24 Movies Will Keep Streaming on HBO Max

Rest easy, cinephiles. “Marty Supreme” will be streaming on HBO Max soon enough, with plenty more A24 movies close behind as the streamer and uber-cool film studio announced on Wednesday that they have renewed their multi-year partnership.

As part of the deal, HBO and HBO Max will continue to be the first streaming and cable stop for new A24 releases. Additionally, the streamer will continue to carry a library of dozens of A24 titles.

The renewal was an apparent no-brainer, as half of A24’s Pay-1 titles ranked among HBO Max’s top 10 movies within their first two weeks on the service in 2025. Subscribers sparked to films like “Bring Her Back,” “Death of a Unicorn,” “Sorry, Baby” and “Materialists,” and now folks can look forward to the studio’s 2026 slate — which includes Charli XCX’s “The Moment” and Glen Powell-fronted “How to Make a Killing” — hitting the streamer.

HBO Max noted that nearly 70% of HBO Max viewers who watched an A24 film returned for more, watching an average of four titles from the studio during their initial partnership.

“A24 has been an incredible partner, bringing a slate of talented creative voices and an engaged audience base to the platform,” said Royce Battleman, Executive Vice President of Global Content Acquisitions. “Their bold storytelling perfectly complements the distinct programming offered on HBO Max.”

A24 films that will first stream on HBO Max in the weeks and months ahead include:

The Backrooms starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve, Mark Duplass, and more

The Death of Robin Hood starring Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer

The Drama starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson

Enemies starring Jeremy Allen White and Austin Butler

How to Make a Killing starring Glen Powell

Marty Supreme starring Timothée Chalamet, Odessa A'zion, Gwyneth Paltrow, Tyler Okonma, and more

The Moment starring Charli xcx

Pillion starring Alexander Skarsgård and Harry Melling

Primetime starring Robert Pattinson

Additional titles will be announced.

A24’s Dwayne Johnson-fronted “The Smashing Machine” hits HBO Max on Jan. 23.