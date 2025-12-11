Charli XCX Plays Herself in Full Trailer for A24’s ‘The Moment’

“The Moment” has finally arrived — or, at least, its full trailer has.

“Hi, it’s Charli XCX. Are you having a Brat Summer? I’m sorry, what is it again?” the mock version of the pop star asks atop A24’s Thursday teaser. “Don’t you just think the whole ‘Keep having a Brat Summer’ thing is a bit cringe?”

And with that, Aidan Zamiri’s musical mockumentary is off. The trailer pokes plenty of fun at the 2024 album rollout/cultural moment that was “Brat,” while also introducing audiences to Alexander Skarsgård, Hailey Benton Gates, Rachel Sennott, Jamie Demetriou, Kate Berlant and Rosanna Arquette’s characters. Plus, Kylie Jenner.

The movie was directed by Aidan Zamiri and written by Zamiri and Bertie Brandes, with Charli XCX producing alongside David Hinojosa. Naturally, the music comes from A.G. Cook.

The official synopsis for “The Moment,” which is set to premiere at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, reads: “A rising pop star navigates the complexities of fame and industry pressure while preparing for her arena tour debut.”

“The Moment” hits theaters on Jan. 30, 2026.