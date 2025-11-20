Charli xcx Channels Spinal Tap in First Trailer for A24’s ‘The Moment’

A24’s “The Moment,” starring Charli xcx and based on an idea conceived by the global pop star, is nearly here. And you can watch the brand-new trailer below.

The official synopsis for “The Moment” reads: “A rising pop star navigates the complexities of fame and industry pressure while preparing for her arena tour debut.” The movie also stars Rosanna Arquette, Kate Berlant, Jamie Demetriou, Hailey Benton Gates, Isaac Powell and Alexander Skarsgård. It was directed by Aidan Zamiri and written by Zamiri and Bertie Brandes. Charli xcx produced the film alongside David Hinojosa.

If it’s one thing pop stars love to do it is to play a slightly different version of themselves – everyone from the Beatles to the Spice Girls to, most recently, The Weeknd (in this summer’s widely derided “Hurry Up Tomorrow”) have portrayed themselves (but not really) in feature films. Oftentimes, it’s to poke gentle fun at their public persona, which seems to be the route that Charli xcx has taken with “The Moment,” channeling the humor of “This is Spinal Tap.”

Charli xcx, a noted cinephile whose Letterboxd account is very much worth following (she’s watched over 200 movies this year alone), had three movies that premiered at the fall film festivals – “Erupcja,” which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival; “100 Nights of Hero,” which premiered at Venice and will open in America on December 5; and Romain Gavras’ “Sacrifice,” which also premiered at Toronto and also starred Chris Evans, Anya Taylor-Joy, Salma Hayek and Vincent Cassel.

Additionally, Charli xcx has recorded an album’s worth of new songs for Emerald Fennell’s “Wuthering Heights.” The album and the movie will both be out on February 13, 2026.

“The Moment” arrives nationwide on Jan. 30, 2026.