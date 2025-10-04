Taylor Swift Clarifies ‘Actually Romantic’ Song Meaning Amid Charli Xcx Feud Rumors

Taylor Swift had no problem explaining the meaning behind “Actually Romantic,” one of the songs of her latest album “The Life of a Showgirl.” In the Amazon Music introduction for the tune, Swift explains it’s “a song about realizing that someone else has kind of had a one-sided, adversarial relationship with you that you didn’t know about.”

Charli xcx opened up for Swift during her Reputation tour, but many fans believe there is some sort of discord or feud simmering between the pair.

“And all of a sudden they start doing too much and they start letting you know that actually, you’ve been living in their head rent-free and you had no idea,” she continued.

She added, “It’s presenting itself as them sort of resenting you or having a problem with you but you take that and just accept it as love and you accept it as attention and affection, and how flattering that somebody has made you such a big part of their reality when you didn’t even think about this. It’s actually pretty romantic if you really think about it.”

The song hints at a friendship gone wrong. Swift sings, “High-fived my ex and then said you’re glad he ghosted me / Wrote me a song sayin’ it makes you sick to see my face / Some people might be offended.”

In the chorus, she adds, “But it’s actually sweet / All the time you’ve spent on me. It’s honestly wild / All the effort you’ve put in / It’s actually romantic / I really gotta hand it to you / No man has ever loved me like you do.”