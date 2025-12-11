Taylor Swift Tells Stephen Colbert the 3 Superstars She Turns to for Advice: ‘I’ve Been Very Lucky’ | Video

Taylor Swift stopped by “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Wednesday night to promote her upcoming “The End of an Era” docuseries, revealing three of her most trusted superstar peers in the process.

When Stephen Colbert asked the “Life of a Showgirl” singer whom she turns to for advice, Swift offered three names: Stevie Nicks, Max Martin and Travis Kelce.

“I try really hard not to do the whole, like, ‘Oh my God, there’s no one that can relate to what I’m going through,’ you know what I mean? Nobody wants to hear that and I don’t want to hear it — it annoys me when I do it in my head, when I start to go down that path,” she shared at first. “So I try to find throughlines in many people’s experiences. I think that we can relate to each other even if our lives aren’t identical.”

“But that said, I’ve been very lucky, I have Stevie Nicks in my life in a way that affects me positively constantly,” Swift continued. “Being able to talk to her and have a phone call with her and hear what she’s been through — she paved the way for me and any other artist to get to do this on this level. So I feel very lucky that she’s kind of like lended her very magical, wonderful, wise approach to life to me.”

“Also, I work with Max Martin, who I think is one of the greatest, most legendary creators, producers, songwriters. I think we’re very lucky to live in a time that he’s continuing to make music. Like, he wrote ‘…Baby One More Time’ for Britney Spears,” she added. “He’s reinvented his sound so many times and what I look up to the most in people is career longevity, friendship longevity, longevity in relationships, how do you keep a good think going?”

Swift further noted: “There are certain corners of our society that really love that and look up to longevity. There are also corners that are like, ‘Give someone else a turn. Can’t you just go away so that we can talk about how good you were?’ I don’t want to.”

Naturally, her final choice went to her football player fiancé. “My third favorite person — and it’s not in any order, because I do talk to him a lot more than the other two — is Travis,” she said. “I can talk to him about any of this.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Swift was tasked with handpicking her Top 5 favorites songs from her discography … although, she couldn’t fully decide.

“I think I require a little time to appreciate my work, and it’s constantly changing,” she said at first, before giving a more concrete answer: “I will say I think No. 1 is ‘All Too Well,’ the 10-minute version.”

Swift also revealed that “Mirrorball” would place “somewhere in this list.”

The first two episodes of “The End of an Era” drop Dec. 12 on Disney+.