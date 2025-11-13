Taylor Swift’s ‘End of an Era’ Trailer Goes Behind the Scenes of the Eras Tour — and Her Love Story With Travis Kelce

The six-part documentary series begins streaming Dec. 12 on Disney+, complete with cameos from Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran and Taylor’s mom Andrea

JD Knapp
Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour" at Rogers Centre on Nov. 14, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario ( Emma McIntyre/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Taylor Swift loves having a good secret — she even says so herself in Thursday’s new trailer for her upcoming six-part docuseries, “The End of an Era.”

“I’m very aware of mysterious forces at play that I will never have any control of,” Swift says atop the Disney+ trailer. “This show created a bonding experience for like 70,000 people all at once — there’s something very special about that.”

The songwriter continues, “I came up with the idea for the Eras Tour about two years before the tour started. I wanted to over-serve the fans, in terms of the amount of songs they were going to hear and how far I was going to push myself. My main goal is to give something to the fans that they didn’t expect.”

“I love having a good secret,” she then tells the camera after Sabrina Carpenter makes a cameo. “All the dancers, the choreographers, the production designers, the crew, the entire band — every person is the best one in the entire industry.”

“Travis Kelce. He brings a lot of happiness,” Swift’s mom Andrea then says as the early days of the singer’s love story with her football-playing fiancé begin to unfold.

“This was a seismic, momentous period of time in my life and in the lives of anyone who this tour touched,” Swift concludes to the tune of “Karma.” “This was the biggest challenge any of us had ever done. Tonight, we complete that challenge.”

Meanwhile, “The Final Show” also drops on Dec. 12 and was filmed in Vancouver, B.C., in 2024. A prior concert film, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” already exists, but this final version will now include her 11th studio album, “The Tortured Poets Department.”

“Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era” was directed by Don Argott, co-directed by Sheena M. Joyce and produced by Object & Animal.    

The first two episodes of “The End of an Era” drop Dec. 12 on Disney+.

