Taylor Swift Sets ‘Eras Tour’ Docuseries and ‘Final Show’ Concert Film at Disney+ | Video

Taylor Swift may be in the “Life of a Showgirl” stage of her career, but she’s still in the process of saying goodbye to her last era.

The “Fate of Ophelia” singer set not one, but two new projects at Disney+ centering around her record-breaking Eras Tour for December: “The End of an Era,” a six-episode docuseries chronicling the shows; and “The Final Show,” a full concert film now featuring “The Tortured Poets Department.”

“It was the End of an Era and we knew it. We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down,” Swift shared on Instagram on Monday. “And to film the final show in its entirety.”

“The End of an Era” is described as an illuminating doc “that gives an intimate look at Taylor’s life as her tour made headlines and thrilled fans around the world.” Additionally, Swift’s famous friends Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran and Florence Welch are set to appear. Two episodes will drop weekly.

Meanwhile, “The Final Show” was filmed in Vancouver, B.C., in 2024 and captured the final show of Swift’s massive tour. Another concert film, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” already exists, but this final version will now be complete with her 11th studio album, “TTPS.”

The news also notably comes after “The Life of a Showgirl” earned the largest album debut in music history and after its companion project “Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl” won the box office the weekend prior.

“Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era” was directed by Don Argott, co-directed by Sheena M. Joyce and produced by Object & Animal. “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show” was directed by Glenn Weiss and produced by Taylor Swift Productions in association with Silent House Productions.

Both projects begin streaming on Disney+ on Dec. 12.