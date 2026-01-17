‘Sentimental Value’ Dominates European Film Awards

“Sentimental Value” dominated the European Film Awards on Saturday, with writer-director Joachim Trier’s family drama winning prizes for film, director, screenplay, music and actors Stellan Skarsgård and Renate Reinsve.

Oliver Laxe’s dark road film “Sirât” took home the most awards in the craft categories, winning for casting, cinematography, editing, production design and sound. But “Sentimental Value” swept the high-profile categories to become the night’s big winner with six awards.

The ceremony took place on Saturday evening in Seville, Spain. Produced by British filmmaker and historian Mark Cousins, it opened with Iranian director Jafar Panahi asking artists to speak out against injustices like the killing of protestors taking place in his homeland.

“If we are disappointed with politicians, we must at least refuse to remain silent,” Panahi said. “Because silence in a time of crime is not neutrality. Silence is a participation in darkness.”

Nominees for best European film included five contenders in the Academy Awards’ Best International Feature Film category, all of which made the Oscars shortlist: Norway’s “Sentimental Value,” France’s “It Was Just an Accident,” Spain’s “Sirât,” Germany’s “Sound of Falling” and Tunisia’s “The Voice of Hind Rajab.”

“Arco” won the award for animated feature, while the documentary prize was given to “Fiume o Morte!”

In the craft categories, Oliver Laxe’s dark road film “Sirât” dominated, winning for casting, editing, production design and sound. “Bugonia” won for make-up & hair and “Sound of Falling” for costume design.

Honorary awards were given to actress Liv Ullmann, director Alice Rohrwacher and Komplizen Film producers Maren Ade, Jonas Dornbach and Janine Jackowski.

Going into the ceremony, “Sirât” led all films with nine nominations (including nominations for the Excellence Awards given in craft categories), followed by “Sentimental Value” with eight, “Sound of Falling” with seven, “Bugonia” with five (but not a best film nomination) and “It Was Just an Accident” with four.

For the record, no European Film Award best-film winner has ever won the Oscar for Best Picture, though seven of them have been nominated, including four in the last six years.

Here is the full list of nominees. Winners are indicated by *WINNER.

Film

“It Was Just an Accident”

“Sentimental Value” *WINNER

“Sirât”

“Sound of Falling”

“The Voice of Hind Rajab”

(nominees in the documentary and animated feature film categories are also considered eligible in this category)

Documentary

“Afternoons of Solitude”

“Fiume o Morte!” *WINNER

“Riefenstahl”

“Songs of Slow Burning Earth”

“With Hasan in Gaza”

Animated Feature Film

“Arco” *WINNER

“Dog of God”

“Little Amelie”

“Olivia and the Invisible Earthquake”

“Tales From the Magic Garden”

Director

Yorgos Lanthimos for “Bugonia”

Oliver Laxe for “Sirât”

Jafar Panahi for “It Was Just an Accident”

Mascha Schilinski for “Sound of Falling”

Joachim Trier for “Sentimental Value” *WINNER

Actress

Leonie Benesch for “Late Shift”

Valeria Bruni Tedeschi for “Duse”

Léa Drucker for “Case 137”

Vicky Krieps for “Love Me Tender”

Renate Reinsve for “Sentimental Value” *WINNER

Actor

Sergi López for “Sirât”

Mads Mikkelsen for “The Last Viking”

Toni Servillo for “La Grazia”

Stellan Skarsgård for “Sentimental Value” *WINNER

Idan Weiss for “Franz”

Screenwriter

Santiago Fillol and Oliver Laxe for “Sirât”

Jafar Panahi for “It Was Just an Accident”

Mascha Schilinski and Louise Peter for “Sound of Falling”

Paolo Sorrentino for “La Grazia”

Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier for “Sentimental Value” *WINNER

Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI

“Little Trouble Girls”, dir. Urška Djukić

“My Father’s Shadow”, dir. Akinola Davies Jr

“On Falling”, dir. Laura Carreira *WINNER

“One of Those Days When Hemme Dies”, dir. Murat Fıratoğlu

“Sauna”, dir. Mathias Broe

“Under the Grey Sky”, dir. Mara Tamkovich

Young Audience Award

“Arco”

“I Accidentally Wrote a Book”

“Siblings” *WINNER

Casting Director

Yngvill Kolset Haga and Avy Kaufman for “Sentimental Value”

Nadia Acimi, Luís Bértolo and María Rodrigo for “Sirât” *WINNER

Karimah El-Giamal and Jacqueline Rietz for “Sound of Falling”

Cinematographer

Mauro Herce for “Sirât” *WINNER

Fabian Gamper for “Sound of Falling”

Manu Dacosse for “The Stranger”

Composer

Jerskin Fendrix for “Bugonia”

Michael Fiedler & Eike Hosenfeld for “Sound of Falling”

Hania Rani for “Sentimental Value” *WINNER

Costume Designer

Ursula Patzak for “Duse”

Michaela Horáčková Hořejší for “Franz”

Sabrina Krämer for “Sound of Falling” *WINNER

Editor

Yorgos Mavropsaridis for “Bugonia”

Toni Froschhammer for “Die My Love”

Cristóbal Fernández for “Sirât” *WINNER

Make-Up and Hair Artist

Torsten Witte for “Bugonia” *WINNER

Gabriela Poláková for “Franz”

Irina Schwarz and Anne-Marie Walther for “Sound of Falling”

Production Designer

James Price for “Bugonia”

Jørgen Stangebye Larsen for “Sentimental Value”

Laia Ateca for “Sirât” *WINNER

Sound Designer

Johnnie Burn for “Bugonia”

Laia Casanovas, Amanda Villavieja and Yasmina Praderas for “Sirât” *WINNER

Gwennolé Le Borgne, Marion Papinot, Lars Ginzel, Elias Boughedir and Amal Attia for “The Voice of Hind Rajab”

Short Film – Prix Vimeo

“Being John Smith”

“City of Poets” *WINNER

“L’Avance”

“Man Number 4”

“The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing”

Eurimages International Co-Production Award: Maren Ade, Jonas Dornbach and Janine Jackowski, Komplizen Film

European Achievement in World Cinema Award: Alice Rohrwacher

Lifetime Achievement Award: Liv Ullman