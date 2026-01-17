‘Sentimental Value’ Dominates European Film Awards

“Sentimental Value” dominated the European Film Awards on Saturday, with writer-director Joachim Trier’s family drama winning prizes for film, director, screenplay, music and actors Stellan Skarsgård and Renate Reinsve.
Oliver Laxe’s dark road film “Sirât” took home the most awards in the craft categories, winning for casting, cinematography, editing, production design and sound. But “Sentimental Value” swept the high-profile categories to become the night’s big winner with six awards.
The ceremony took place on Saturday evening in Seville, Spain. Produced by British filmmaker and historian Mark Cousins, it opened with Iranian director Jafar Panahi asking artists to speak out against injustices like the killing of protestors taking place in his homeland.
“If we are disappointed with politicians, we must at least refuse to remain silent,” Panahi said. “Because silence in a time of crime is not neutrality. Silence is a participation in darkness.”
Nominees for best European film included five contenders in the Academy Awards’ Best International Feature Film category, all of which made the Oscars shortlist: Norway’s “Sentimental Value,” France’s “It Was Just an Accident,” Spain’s “Sirât,” Germany’s “Sound of Falling” and Tunisia’s “The Voice of Hind Rajab.”
“Arco” won the award for animated feature, while the documentary prize was given to “Fiume o Morte!”
In the craft categories, Oliver Laxe’s dark road film “Sirât” dominated, winning for casting, editing, production design and sound. “Bugonia” won for make-up & hair and “Sound of Falling” for costume design.
Honorary awards were given to actress Liv Ullmann, director Alice Rohrwacher and Komplizen Film producers Maren Ade, Jonas Dornbach and Janine Jackowski.
Going into the ceremony, “Sirât” led all films with nine nominations (including nominations for the Excellence Awards given in craft categories), followed by “Sentimental Value” with eight, “Sound of Falling” with seven, “Bugonia” with five (but not a best film nomination) and “It Was Just an Accident” with four.
For the record, no European Film Award best-film winner has ever won the Oscar for Best Picture, though seven of them have been nominated, including four in the last six years.
Here is the full list of nominees. Winners are indicated by *WINNER.
Film
“It Was Just an Accident”
“Sentimental Value” *WINNER
“Sirât”
“Sound of Falling”
“The Voice of Hind Rajab”
(nominees in the documentary and animated feature film categories are also considered eligible in this category)
Documentary
“Afternoons of Solitude”
“Fiume o Morte!” *WINNER
“Riefenstahl”
“Songs of Slow Burning Earth”
“With Hasan in Gaza”
Animated Feature Film
“Arco” *WINNER
“Dog of God”
“Little Amelie”
“Olivia and the Invisible Earthquake”
“Tales From the Magic Garden”
Director
Yorgos Lanthimos for “Bugonia”
Oliver Laxe for “Sirât”
Jafar Panahi for “It Was Just an Accident”
Mascha Schilinski for “Sound of Falling”
Joachim Trier for “Sentimental Value” *WINNER
Actress
Leonie Benesch for “Late Shift”
Valeria Bruni Tedeschi for “Duse”
Léa Drucker for “Case 137”
Vicky Krieps for “Love Me Tender”
Renate Reinsve for “Sentimental Value” *WINNER
Actor
Sergi López for “Sirât”
Mads Mikkelsen for “The Last Viking”
Toni Servillo for “La Grazia”
Stellan Skarsgård for “Sentimental Value” *WINNER
Idan Weiss for “Franz”
Screenwriter
Santiago Fillol and Oliver Laxe for “Sirât”
Jafar Panahi for “It Was Just an Accident”
Mascha Schilinski and Louise Peter for “Sound of Falling”
Paolo Sorrentino for “La Grazia”
Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier for “Sentimental Value” *WINNER
Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI
“Little Trouble Girls”, dir. Urška Djukić
“My Father’s Shadow”, dir. Akinola Davies Jr
“On Falling”, dir. Laura Carreira *WINNER
“One of Those Days When Hemme Dies”, dir. Murat Fıratoğlu
“Sauna”, dir. Mathias Broe
“Under the Grey Sky”, dir. Mara Tamkovich
Young Audience Award
“Arco”
“I Accidentally Wrote a Book”
“Siblings” *WINNER
Casting Director
Yngvill Kolset Haga and Avy Kaufman for “Sentimental Value”
Nadia Acimi, Luís Bértolo and María Rodrigo for “Sirât” *WINNER
Karimah El-Giamal and Jacqueline Rietz for “Sound of Falling”
Cinematographer
Mauro Herce for “Sirât” *WINNER
Fabian Gamper for “Sound of Falling”
Manu Dacosse for “The Stranger”
Composer
Jerskin Fendrix for “Bugonia”
Michael Fiedler & Eike Hosenfeld for “Sound of Falling”
Hania Rani for “Sentimental Value” *WINNER
Costume Designer
Ursula Patzak for “Duse”
Michaela Horáčková Hořejší for “Franz”
Sabrina Krämer for “Sound of Falling” *WINNER
Editor
Yorgos Mavropsaridis for “Bugonia”
Toni Froschhammer for “Die My Love”
Cristóbal Fernández for “Sirât” *WINNER
Make-Up and Hair Artist
Torsten Witte for “Bugonia” *WINNER
Gabriela Poláková for “Franz”
Irina Schwarz and Anne-Marie Walther for “Sound of Falling”
Production Designer
James Price for “Bugonia”
Jørgen Stangebye Larsen for “Sentimental Value”
Laia Ateca for “Sirât” *WINNER
Sound Designer
Johnnie Burn for “Bugonia”
Laia Casanovas, Amanda Villavieja and Yasmina Praderas for “Sirât” *WINNER
Gwennolé Le Borgne, Marion Papinot, Lars Ginzel, Elias Boughedir and Amal Attia for “The Voice of Hind Rajab”
Short Film – Prix Vimeo
“Being John Smith”
“City of Poets” *WINNER
“L’Avance”
“Man Number 4”
“The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing”
Eurimages International Co-Production Award: Maren Ade, Jonas Dornbach and Janine Jackowski, Komplizen Film
European Achievement in World Cinema Award: Alice Rohrwacher
Lifetime Achievement Award: Liv Ullman
Best Picture
-
One Battle After AnotherProbability: 100% No change: 0%
Nominations: SAG, PGA, GG, Critics Choice
Wins: GG, Critics Choice
“One Battle After Another” would be the third consecutive Best Picture nominee for director Paul Thomas Anderson following “Licorice Pizza” and “Phantom Thread.”
-
HamnetProbability: 100% Up: 2.70%
Nominations: SAG, PGA, GG, Critics Choice
Wins: GG
“Hamnet” could join “Hamlet,” “West Side Story” and “Shakespeare in Love” as the fourth Shakespeare-related story to win Best Picture.
-
Sentimental ValueProbability: 97.3% Down: -0.26%
Nominations: PGA, GG, Critics Choice
Joachim Trier’s “The Worst Person in the World” picked up nominations for Best International Feature and Best Original Screenplay, but it was not recognized in Best Picture.
-
SinnersProbability: 96.77% Down: -0.53%
Nominations: SAG, PGA, GG, Critics Choice
Only eight horror films have been nominated for Best Picture. You can read William Bibbiani’s breakdown here.
-
FrankensteinProbability: 96.77% Down: -0.53%
Nominations: SAG, PGA, GG, Critics Choice
No film starring a title character of the Universal Monster movies has ever been nominated for Best Picture.
-
Marty SupremeProbability: 84.62% Up: 2.80%
Nominations: SAG, PGA, GG, Critics Choice
Timothée Chalamet has starred in seven Best Picture nominees across the past 10 Academy Awards ceremonies.
-
BugoniaProbability: 69.23% Down: -2.99%
Nominations: PGA, GG, Critics Choice
“Bugonia” would be Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone’s third collaboration (following “The Favourite” and “Poor Things”) to get a Best Picture nomination.
-
Train DreamsProbability: 56.52% No change: 0%
Nominations: PGA, Critics Choice
Joel Edgerton hasn’t starred in a Best Picture nominee since 2012’s “Zero Dark Thirty.”
-
WeaponsProbability: 21.43% Up: 0.01%
Nominations: PGA
Zach Cregger could follow in Jordan Peele’s footsteps as a sketch comedy star who directed one of the few horror movies to be nominated for Best Picture.
-
F1Probability: 21.42% No change: 0%
Nominations: PGA
Read TheWrap’s coverage with the team behind “F1” here
-
Wicked: For GoodProbability: 20.93% No change: 0%
Nominations: Critics Choice
Prior to 2026, only 11 sequels have been nominated for Best Picture.
-
Jay KellyProbability: 20.93% No change: 0%
Nominations: Critics Choice
Noah Baumbach’s last Oscar nomination was not for a film he directed, but for co-writing Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie.”
-
The Secret AgentProbability: 16.67% No change: 0%
Nominations: GG
Last year, “I’m Still Here” became the first Brazilian film and the first Portuguese-speaking film nominated for Best Picture. “The Secret Agent” would be the second.
-
It Was Just An AccidentProbability: 16.67% No change: 0%
Nominations: GG
Despite an acclaimed career, Jafar Panahi has never had a film nominated for an Oscar.
-
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out MysteryProbability: 3.06% No change: 0%
Both of Rian Johnson’s prior “Knives Out” movies were nominated for screenplay awards. Neither got a Best Picture nod.
-
Springsteen: Deliver Me From NowhereProbability: 3.06% No change: 0%
Biopics about musicians have been nominated for Best Picture at the last three Academy Awards ceremonies. At least one biographical film has been in every Best Picture lineup since 2008 — before the Academy expanded from five nominees.
-
Sorry, BabyProbability: 3.06% No change: 0%
Eva Victor could join a short list of filmmakers whose debut features were nominated for Best Picture.
-
Song Sung BlueProbability: 3.06% No change: 0%
Hugh Jackman has not starred in a Best Picture nominee since 2012’s “Les Misérables.”
-
NurembergProbability: 3.06% No change: 0%
It’s been more than 60 years since Stanley Kramer’s “Judgment at Nuremberg” was nominated for 11 Oscars
-
Is This Thing On?Probability: 3.06% No change: 0%
After “Maestro,” Bradley Cooper joined a rare class of filmmakers, including Orson Welles, James L. Brooks and Frank Darabont, whose first two features were nominated for Best Picture.
-
A House of DynamiteProbability: 3.06% No change: 0%
“A House of Dynamite” would be Kathryn Bigelow’s first Best Picture nomination in more than a decade.
-
HeddaProbability: 3.06% No change: 0%
No adaptation of a Henrik Ibsen play has been nominated for Best Picture.
-
Avatar: Fire & AshProbability: 3.06% No change: 0%
“Avatar” could join “The Godfather” and “The Lord of the Rings” series as the only franchises with three consecutive Best Picture nominations.
-
Nouvelle VagueProbability: 1.79% Up: 0.10%
Nominations: GG
“Nouvelle Vague” is one of two films directed by Richard Linklater in contention for Best Picture this year.
-
No Other ChoiceProbability: 1.79% Up: 0.10%
Nominations: GG
Like Jafar Panahi, Park Chan-wook has never had a film nominated for an Oscar across his acclaimed career.
-
Blue MoonProbability: 1.79% Up: 0.10%
Nominations: GG
Richard Linklater and Ethan Hawke waited years to develop “Blue Moon” until Hawke had appropriately aged into the role.