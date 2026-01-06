Mary J. Blige Extends 3-Picture Deal With Lifetime, First Film ‘Be Happy’ Set for February

Grammy Award winner, two-time Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe nominee Mary J. Blige has signed a new three-picture deal with Lifetime, extending her relationship with the network following three previous films inspired by her music, the network announced on Tuesday.

The first project under the new pact, titled “Mary J. Blige Presents Be Happy,” will premiere on Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. as part of Lifetime’s “Love of a Lifetime” winter slate. The film marks the television directorial debut of Oscar-nominated actress Gabourey Sidibe, who is best known for starring in “Precious,” “Empire” and “American Horror Story.”

Tisha Campbell, Mekhi Phifer and Russell Hornsby all star in the upcoming film, which follows 50-year-old Val (Campbell), a devoted wife and stay-at-home mom who seeks to reignite her marriage after her youngest child leaves for college. Grappling with empty-nest feelings and growing distance from her husband Ross (Hornsby), Val travels to New Orleans to support her pregnant daughter Kayla (Zing Ashford) and meets photographer Peter Mosley (Phifer), who helps reawaken her artistic spirit.

Sidibe directs from a script by Cameron J. Ross.

Blige executive produces via her Blue Butterfly productions banner, alongside Bruce Miller and Milana Edwards Brooks as co-producers. Mona Scott-Young produces for Monami Productions.

Blige’s previous three Lifetime films inspired by her music — “Mary J. Blige’s Real Love,” “Mary J. Blige’s Strength of a Woman” and “Mary J. Blige’s Family Affair” — collectively reached more than 6.1 million total viewers on linear.