John Cena’s ‘Matchbox’ Movie Reveals First Look, Sets Apple Premiere Date

The Mattel film co-stars Arturo Castro, Jessica Biel, Teyonah Parris and Sam Richardson

Raquel Harris
John Cena in “Matchbox The Movie" (Credit: Apple TV)
Apple TV has set an Oct. 9, 2026, premiere date for the “Matchbox” movie and released three first-look images from the John Cena-led film.

The first photo from the Mattel film shows Cena racing on foot through traffic; the second shows several vehicles driving down a highway; and the third is a picture of the film’s ensemble cast.

The film “Matchbox” is inspired by the Mattel toys of the same name and is described as “an action-packed, globetrotting adventure about a group of lifelong friends whose lives are upended when undercover CIA agent Sean (Cena), their long-absent former leader, returns to their small town and unwittingly draws them into a frantic international pursuit to save the world.”

“Matchbox” is the next film release from Mattel after Greta Gerwig’s Oscar-winning “Barbie” movie in 2023.

Along with Cena, Arturo Castro, Jessica Biel, Teyonah Parris and Sam Richardson star in the movie. Other cast members include Corey Stoll, Bill Camp, Danai Gurira, Golshifteh Farahani and more. 

An Apple Original Film from Skydance Media and Mattel Films, “Matchbox” is directed and executive produced by Sam Hargrave and written by David Coggeshall. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger produce for Skydance, alongside Robbie Brenner and Ynon Kreiz for Mattel Films, as well as Jules Daly. Patrick Newall and Elizabeth Bassin serve as executive producers.

The Matchbox brand originated in 1953 with die-cast company Lesney Products, which was sold to Mattel in 1997. Its first big hit was a model of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation coach, which sold more than 1 million units. Matchbox cars are known for their miniature size and attention to detail, with various sizes and configurations, including kits, attempted over the years. Eventually, the company settled on the familiar tiny die-cast cars in blister packs that can hang on the shelves of toy stores, grocery stores, and pharmacies.

Check out the images below.

John Cena in “Matchbox the Movie” (Credit: Apple TV)
Arturo Castro, Jessica Biel, John Cena, Teyonah Parris and Sam Richardson in "Matchbox The Movie" (Apple TV)
Arturo Castro, Jessica Biel, John Cena, Teyonah Parris and Sam Richardson in “Matchbox The Movie” (Apple TV)
Raquel Harris

Raquel Calhoun

