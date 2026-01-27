‘Shrinking’ Gets Early Season 4 Renewal at Apple TV

Ahead of its Season 3 premiere, Apple TV’s “Shrinking” has scored a renewal for a fourth season.

The series, which stars Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, follows the former as a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives, including his own.

In addition to the pair, “Shrinking” will see the return of Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley.

“Shrinking” Season 3 debuts Wednesday on Apple TV, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday through April 8.

In addition to the ensemble cast, “Shrinking” Season 3 welcomes back guest stars Brett Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick and Cobie Smulders, along with new additions Jeff Daniels and and Michael J. Fox as well as Candice Bergen, Sherry Cola, and Isabella Gomez.

The series is created by Segel, Goldstein and Bill Lawrence, who executive produce alongside Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, Randall Winston, Rachna Fruchbom, Brian Gallivan, Ashley Nicole Black and Bill Posley. Warner Bros. Television serves as producer, where Lawrence and Goldstein are under overall deals along with Lawrence’s Doozer Productions.

“Shrinking” marks the third partnership for Apple, Lawrence and Warner Bros. Television, alongside “Ted Lasso” and “Bad Monkey.”

It’s also the latest collaboration with Goldstein following the Apple Original Film “All of You,” which is now streaming globally.

In addition to starring in “Shrinking” and the Apple original film “The Sky is Everywhere,” Segel also serves as star, co-writer and producer of the upcoming Apple original film “Sponsor.”