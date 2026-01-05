Every TV Show Renewed, Canceled or Ending in 2026

With a new year comes a new batch of updates on the status of new and longrunning TV series, some of which will be coming to a close in 2026.

2026 will bid farewell to beloved series from Prime Video’s “The Boys,” Paramount+’s “Yellowjackets,” Starz’ “Outlander,” the CW’s “All American” and CBS’ “The Neighborhood,” to name a few, though luckily, a handful of those will have spinoff series picking up the baton from their predecessors.

There’s also plenty of good news for TV fans, with “Mayor of Kingstown” already scoring a renewal pretty early into the year.

Check out all the renewed, canceled or ending series below. This list will be updated as news comes in.

“All American” (The CW) – Ending

The long-running football-centric drama series will conclude its eight-season run when it returns this year.

“The Boys” (Prime Video) – Ending

“The Boys” will wrap up its five-season run with its final season, which is expected to hit Prime Video around June 2026.

“Good Omens” (Prime Video) – Ending

2026 will likely see the finale of “Good Omens,” which was reduced from a full season to one 90-minute episode starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant after sexual assault allegations made against showrunner Neil Gaiman prompted the streamer to revert course.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS) – Ending

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” which continues to rank as the most-watched show in late night, will come to an end in May 2026. While CBS claimed the move was a “purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night,” the cancellation in July came just days after the late night host derided Paramount’s $16 million settlement with President Donald Trump as “big fat bribe” to ensure the Trump administration’s FCC approves Paramount’s merger with Skydance Media, which did eventually go through.

Jeremy Renner in “Mayor of Kingstown.” (Marni Grossman/Paramount+)

“Mayor of Kingstown” (Paramount+) — Renewed

Taylor Sheridan’s prison drama for Paramount+ starring Jeremy Renner was renewed for a fifth and final season in January, consisting of eight episodes.

“The Neighborhood” (CBS) – Ending

The Cedric the Entertainer-led comedy series will come to a close with its final episodes in 2026 after an eight-season run, though the universe will live on in spinoff series “Crutch,” focused on Tracy Morgan’s Francois “Frank” Crutchfield.

“Outer Banks” (Netflix) – Ending

The Pogues will return for one final adventure as its fifth and final season debuts in 2026.

“Outlander” (Starz) – Ending

The time-traveling romance between Sam Heughan’s Jamie and Caitriona Balfe’s Claire will come to an ened “Outlander” returns for its eighth and final season this March, though prequel series “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” will keep the “Outlander” romance alive.

“Power Book IV: Force” (Starz) – Ending

The “Power” spinoff series, which centers on Joseph Sikora’s Tommy Egan, will air its last episode in January 2026.

“Ridiculousness” (MTV) – Ending

MTV will wrap up the beloved series hosted by Rob Dyrdek after 46 seasons as its last season airs in 2026.

“The Way Home” (Hallmark Channel) – Ending

The Andie MacDowell-led series will return for its fourth and final season in spring 2026.

“Yellowjackets” (Paramount+) – Ending

“Yellowjackets” is expected to return for its fourth and final season sometime in 2026, though a release date for Season 4 has not yet been set.