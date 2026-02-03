‘Sherri’ Talk Show Canceled After 4 Seasons as Producers ‘Explore Alternatives’ to Syndication

It’s the end of the road for Sherri Shepherd’s “Sherri.”

The daytime talk show, which is distributed by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, has been canceled on syndication after four seasons, though Debmar-Mercury plans to explore alternative platforms for the show. Production on Season 4 will continue as planned, with the final episodes airing in the fall.

“This decision is driven by the evolving daytime television landscape and does not reflect on the strength of the show, its production – which has found strong creative momentum this season – or the incredibly talented Sherri Shepherd,” Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus said in a statement.

“We believe in this show and in Sherri and intend to explore alternatives for it on other platforms,” the statement continued.

The news comes just hours after news broke that “The Kelly Clarkson Show” would be coming to an end after seven seasons, though the reason cited was that Clarkson was stepping away to prioritize her family. As illustrated in Bernstein and Marcus’ comments, it’s a trying time for syndicated series as the TV landscape continues to expand with streaming.

“Sherri’s” fourth season aired during the 2025-26 TV season in more than 95% of the U.S., including across broadcast groups Fox television stations, Nexstar, Hearst, Sinclair, Gray, Tegna and Sunbeam.

Season 4, which welcomed guests Teyana Taylor, Hoda Kotb, Tyla, Zarna Garg, Katt Williams, Coco Jones and Henry Winkler, to name a few, also saw Shepherd add a new element to the series as she kicks off each episode with a stand-up set.

In an interview with TheWrap completed during “Sherri’s” sophomore season, Shepherd explained “Sherri” was a “safe space” away from political chatter — unlike her previous gig on “The View — saying, “when you come to ‘Sherri,’ you want to get away from that, and you just want to laugh, because laughter is great for the soul. It’s medicine for yourself.”

“As long as people want to be able to escape, and have a place to go, to laugh, and to be inspired and to be challenged, to hold their stomach because they’re just laughing so hard, is how long I will be here,” Shepherd said.